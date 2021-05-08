ERC announces that it will form a government alone before the blockade in the negotiations with Junts

The ERC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has announced this Saturday that they will start the legislature “with a single Government” given the impossibility of advancing “towards a definitive agreement” with JxCat.

This was announced this Saturday in an appearance before the media after the meeting held by the ERC executive, after JxCat publicly transferred yesterday that they would allow a single Government of the Republicans.

However, Aragonès has opened the door to “continue negotiating” and continue talking to reach an agreement “avoiding the pressure of an electoral repetition”.