ERC and JxCat ask the Government about the transmission of the Spain-Kosovo match

ERC and Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) have registered a series of questions to the Government in Congress and Senate inquiring about the broadcast in TVE of the match between Spain and Kosovo, in which they affirm that “subterfuges to avoid mentioning the country that the Kosovo players represented”.

JxCat has registered several questions in the Congress Table in this regard, considering that in the broadcast there were “journalistic manipulations” with the objective of “disparage the Kosovar national team for political reasons”. Spain is one of the five countries of the European Union that does not recognize the sovereignty of Kosovo, declared unilaterally in 2008.

The written questions that JxCat asks the Government are about the identity of the person in charge of designing the informative coverage of the meeting, as well as the communication strategy of a party in which the formation believes that “The scoreboard provided by the international match signal was altered so that Kosovo’s initials were displayed in lowercase”.

He is also interested in the reason why journalists on public television “they avoided any reference to the ‘selection of Kosovo’, in a clear exercise of journalistic manipulation”they say.

In other questions registered in the Senate, ERC also refers to the way in which the commentators spoke of the Kosovar team: “Does the Government believe that talking about the Kosovo Football Federation or Kosovo territory to avoid saying Kosovo does not take away from international seriousness?”, inquires the independence party.

And add that “If the Government does not consider Kosovo as an independent state but has played an official FIFA match against them, does the Government consider recognizing the official status of the Catalan and Basque teams?”.

The game was played this Wednesday at the La Cartuja stadium, in Seville, and the hymns were heard on the stadium’s public address system, which was not attended by the public due to health protocols.

The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) reported on March 10 that it would be held normally after they were assured that UEFA and FIFA regulations would apply for official matches, which implies that they could use their symbols. nationals.