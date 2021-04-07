Erasmo Provenza will tell his story as an immigrant

Telemundo

The former host of the Exatlon United States competition program, Erasmo Provenza, is finally opening his horizons to new opportunities and making an interesting retrospective of his experience as a host of one of the most successful programs on Spanish television.

That is why Provenza, which is already close to starting a new project on the small screen, decided to tell its entire story as an immigrant in the digital program of the Venezuelan presenter and businesswoman Patricia Ramos, called “From Exodus to Success” where they highlight the achievements of different stories of people who came to the United States in search of a dream.

“Learn about the history of Erasmo Provenza! who will be this Monday, April 12, talking in a LIVE with our CEO Patricia Ramos @ patriciaram0s @erasmoprovenza will tell us from how he arrived in the United States, to how he managed to become the host of one of the most famous programs on Latin television in this country, to be a presenter and to develop as an anchor in sports. Do not miss it, we remind you, the appointment is Monday, April 12 at 6:00 pm Miami time We will wait for you!” Pray the text that accompanies the photo.

Erasmo Provenza prepares his return to television

Parallel to this interesting program where Provenza will recount his interesting personal and professional experience in the United States, the talented Venezuelan let it be known through his social networks, where he shares all his projects with his followers, that the time is approaching to see him on the screen again, as he is very close to closing another project on television, the first time he returns after passing through Exatlon United States.

It was in another video that he later made public through his profile, where Erasmo, without giving specific details, entered his followers a little more in this new adventure: “Thank you for all the support you have always given me, I want to tell you I am very close to completing my return to television. It is going to be a very interesting project. It is going to be a short project, but it is going to take me to experience things that I had never experienced, to know things that many have dreamed of, to experience things that I had always wanted. “

Given this, the messages of encouragement from his hundreds of thousands of followers did not wait, giving the presenter all the best energy to start this new project with all the irons, accompanied by the good energy that has been part of it throughout his career in his native country and in the United States.

While we wait for the return of Erasmo Provenza to television in the United States, we will be very attentive to this pleasant conversation next Monday, April 12 at 6:00 pm Miami time, here the journalist will provide us with an approach to his entire adaptation process to a new culture and how all his talent took him to the top of entertainment in Spanish and we are sure that he will continue to keep it at the top.

Congratulations, Erasmus!

