Erasmo Provenza: Why did you quit EXATLON?

The fifth season of Exatlon United States continues to be plagued with different controversial and controversial allegations that go hand in hand with the circuits charged with emotions, the triumphs, defeats, and injuries to which the star competition of the Telemundo network has accustomed us.

The controversy of the fifth season

It all started when different fan portals reported that two athletes had been expelled from Exatlon United States for having committed a “serious offense”, which was later discovered to be linked to the possession of illicit substances (drugs) and cell phones. Exclusively at NowHowever we were able to confirm that these fifth season athletes are the beloved “Pantera” of Team Contendientes, Denisse Novoa, and “El Tanque” de los Famosos, Frank Beltre.

Both athletes are expected to be fired next Sunday, which will not be elimination, but the athletes will be competing for two cars.

This situation has aroused all kinds of strong accusations and allegations that ensure that the alleged drugs that were found in these athletes would be just the tip of the iceberg to a series of accusations that would range from bribery, harassment and abuse of all kinds and much more. Above all this, the Argentine presenter and journalist Javier Ceriani along with his partner Elisa Beristain in their digital program through YouTube Chisme No Like, have been given the task of accumulating evidence about everything that would be hidden behind the competition program.

Erasmo Provenza: Were you aware of what was happening and that is why you quit EXATLON?

In NowMismo we published exclusively about the resignation of Erasmo Provenza to Exatlon United States last September of the year 2020. At the time, Provenza assured that the security conditions were not given for the talent or the production of the television program, both So at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the athletes, including Erasmus himself, were infected with the deadly virus, production went into hiatus and, like the rest of the world, paused for a while.

Much was said about Erasmo and his allegations at that time “unfounded”, but now with all this information afloat, the different portals for fans now agree with the Venezuelan presenter, who they say would have resigned because he would not want to be part of everything what would supposedly be happening behind the scenes at Exatlon United States.

As of today, April 7, 2020, the competition continues and there is total secrecy on the part of Telemundo and the athletes involved, we assume that for continuity purposes, since there are two weeks difference between what we see on screen and the recordings of the program.

For now, we only have to wait, it is expected that both Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre will be expelled from Exatlon United States next Sunday, April 11, when instead of a fight for permanence, the participants will compete for two cars. In NowMismo we already communicate directly with Telemundo and having an official response we will share quickly.

