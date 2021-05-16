Erasmo Provenza reveals new project What is it about?

Telemundo Erasmo Provenza

Since Telemundo let us know about Exatlon United States in its first season, the audience got used to the voice that led the program until its fourth season, the Venezuelan journalist Erasmo Provenza, who showed his wit, with a first-rate narration that invaded the fans of all the excitement and adrenaline worthy of a sporting event of this caliber.

From his beginnings in the United States, Erasmo Provenza stood out on Telemundo Denver as a presenter, from there he made the definitive leap to become a well-known face by moderating the competition program, until his abrupt resignation in 2020, during the fourth season, which in Now We share exclusively.

He said goodbye to Exatlon USA

On September 20, 2020, in the midst of a massive wave of COVID-19, we exclusively revealed thanks to our sources within the competition program that Provenza would have resigned from Exatlon United States, alleging alleged mistreatment against him that later revealed on various television shows and news portals.

After months in which Provenza even gave indications that he would be returning to television, he finally revealed a new project where he can put all his experience in conducting sporting events into practice. It is an Online sports narration workshop, in which Erasmo will give new generations who want to follow in his footsteps, all the secrets that led him to achieve resounding success on Spanish television and lead for four seasons, one of his most successful programs.

“On June 8, we started the online sports narration workshop. There will be 12 hours of practice in disciplines such as baseball, basketball, American football and soccer. Camera pose, voice projection and more. It will also cover a bit of theory and how sportswriters are handled on TV in the US. What should they and what shouldn’t they do? “

From what Erasmo Provenza revealed in the text that accompanies the image he published on his Instagram account, the workshop will be quite complete, focusing on various sports disciplines and teaching several key techniques to demonstrate the necessary security on camera and inspire the correct dose. of credibility in a market as competitive as the United States, where he has performed successfully.

The messages did not wait

The followers and fans of Erasmo Provenza did not take long to send him their best wishes regarding this new project, wishing it to be very successful and even going so far as to say “to register Frederik, because he needs it”, (referring to the current presenter of the competition , Frederik Oldenburg).

Many were those who were interested in this opportunity and asked for more information, and others who reaffirmed once again that they miss him in the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic that he traveled so many times, but that with this new beginning, it seems that he has finally left them. back forever.

In any case, we wish Erasmus Provenza the best of success in this new phase.

