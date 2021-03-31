Erasmo Provenza gives a preview of a new project

Courtesy of Erasmus Provenza

Erasmo Provenza, the face and voice of the first four seasons of Exatlon USA, seems to be turning the page and continuing on his way to a new opportunity on the small screen. The Venezuelan sports presenter and journalist said goodbye to the competition program that he has animated continuously since 2018, and it was as a result of this that Frederik Oldenburg took his place in command of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

It has been only 6 months since Provence moved away from the screens, but this seems to have come to an end. On March 28, Erasmo, through his social networks, announced that there is very little left for his return, and asked his followers to wait just a little longer, because he would return very soon.

The hundreds of thousands of fans of Erasmo Provenza did not take long to respond to this image, would Erasmo be announcing his eventual return to Exatlon United States? Many speculated since the photo that the presenter used is a behind the scenes of his time in the competition, coming to think that his return would be a fact, while others were annoyed that he used a photo of his past project, because according to they would have done it deliberately to generate more news about this new opportunity. So much so that the specialized portal “Locos Por Exatlon” said: “He made this publication with ALL the intention of creating expectations in the public. He chose a photo where he appears with the famous exatlon bracelets. With all the bad intentions to imply that he was returning. “

Faced with this insistence, Erasmo confirmed that it is not about anything related to the Telemundo competition program, and that he would soon be informing what it is about.

“… That cycle has closed and I am grateful for what it gave me. I hope to have your support. ” Erasmus Provence

In this way, Erasmo through his social networks assured that he will focus on new adventures within the small screen, where he will continue to demonstrate his talent, although we still do not know in which of the many areas he handles perfectly.

Give a sneak peek at your new project

At the end of the month of March, Erasmo Provenza turned to his Instagram profile to talk with his hundreds of thousands of loyal fans, to give them a preview of the project that he has on television. “Thank you for all the support you have always given me, I want to tell you that I am very close to making my return to television. It is going to be a very interesting project. It is going to be a short project, but one that will take me to experience things that I had never experienced, to know things that many have dreamed of, to experience things that I had always wanted. Do not miss the video!

In the video, Provenza is remarkably excited about this new opportunity presented to him, thus ending the possibility of a return to Exatlon USA. We are sure that in any space in front of the cameras, Provenza will perform optimally, showing off its extensive experience and knowledge of journalism.

Go ahead, Erasmus!

