Erasmo Provenza embarks on a new challenge

Courtesy of Erasmus Provenza

Since the Exatlon United States competition program began to be broadcast on the Telemundo network, there have been different personalities who, although they are no longer part of the sports reality show, are iconic faces that represent everything that Exatlon is from its formation until today , five seasons later. One of them is its presenter for the first four seasons, the award-winning sports journalist Erasmo Provenza, who won the hearts of all the followers of the successful television format by providing a narrative full of experience and a lot of energy. The perfect complement to the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

Venezuelan by birth, before becoming the voice in charge of leading Exatlon in the United States, Erasmo Provenza had already made a name for himself in the sports journalism of his native Venezuela, which, as a result of the conditions in that country, decided to lead other borders, thus landing in Denver, Colorado, where he served as a sports journalist for the local Telemundo station, until he received the call to take command of Exatlon United States.

The narration of Exatlon United States that Erasmus Provenza provided for four seasons was a particularly intelligent and very emotional one, which gave a competition like that the opportunity to have that perfect complement that would connect with the audience and give it that extra dose that would guarantee your success.

But not all that glitters is gold, in the middle of the fourth season, Provenza announced his sudden resignation from the competition program alleging mistreatment, and after this, we have all witnessed the different projects of the journalist, which have included enhancing his YouTube channel, do different promotions for various brands through their social networks and even an interesting sports podcast called “The Game Club”, which is born from his extensive knowledge in different disciplines such as soccer, which in fact he played professionally.

He embarks on a new challenge

But now Erasmo Provenza, who has always been very active through social networks, shared a new challenge that he will be part of, being a member and image of a gym in the United States, called F45, ensuring that he has gained some pounds and wishes get out of them as soon as possible, and in a place like F45, where those who attend practice intense aerobic circuits and different disciplines to achieve their best physical shape, you will surely succeed.

Another thing that Provenza assured the faithful followers who accompany him in his different projects is that he will be announcing a new challenge soon, to lose weight with his followers, whom he even invited to communicate with him to possibly train together.

According to the F45 website, the discipline was born in Australia and encompasses “the use of different energy systems for maximum calorie burn. Our specifically mapped cardiovascular workouts will utilize varying plyometric movements, times and tempos to exploit your aerobic and anaerobic systems, resulting in fat burning sessions, muscle building and increased metabolism. “

It didn’t take long for Erasmus’s followers to wish him the best of success in this new adventure, and some even dared to join in this fun and exciting fitness challenge.

