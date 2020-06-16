Erasmo Catarino, the student who conquered La Academia 4 and the moment that marked it | Instagram

It was through an interview that Erasmo Catarino, a young man who conquered his dream in the musical talent reality show « La Academia 4 » opened his heart and revealed that he is proud of himself, but also revealed, a great sorrow overwhelms him.

The contest participant The academy reveals that the path to achieve what he had dreamed of so much was not easy since the first time he tried he could not conquer the victory, however, he shares that this far from discouraging him, motivated him to try again.

Erasmo Catarino details moment by moment what the process was like since he built up his courage and went to do the casting for one more generation of the reality show The academy, the singer today tells quit his job back then, where he worked as a teacher.

After successfully passing the audition filters the singer He manages to enter and points out that he met his new colleagues, who all shared « all the dreams and illusions they carried and were the engine of each one to deliver everything on stage. »

After making great friends and leaving your heart on the stages of 3rd generation, the native of Xalpatlahuac, a municipality in the state of Guerrero, did not succeed on that occasion, but was Carlos Rivera a great close companion who took the majority of the votes.

However, this did not stop Erasmus since he decided to try it in the next generation in which he was successful, demonstrating that persistence pays off.

One of the motors The main ones have been his family, his wife and children, but he also remembers the advice that his mother gave him before leaving.

« Erasmus has been through all kinds of businesses » and points out that thanks to his mother he was taught to cope with life, however, he lives with great pain since she left on August 5, 2017.

I have not cried to my mother, « says the singer who does not know the reasons why he has not been able to do so.

Erasmus details that his mother lived eight months with a condition that did not allow him to move or even speak, revealed in an emotional interview for the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante in « The minute that changed my life ».

The artist today points out that it was a few days after he completed 40 years, He shares being a very superstitious person and had had a very strange dream, which he told his mother and said « I would not celebrate his birthday« However, she insisted, » he says.

On the days following a small gathering around his birthday, Erasmus He points to the journalist, he noticed things, symptoms in his mother that he did not entirely like, however, his mother never said anything to him and always wanted to be strong.

My mom was a warrior, and she never said anything to me, she points out, and now it is one of the things that generated a feeling towards her, because she must have told me anything, if something was not right, she commented

His last breath « was at home, and in his arms »she revealed, sobbing.