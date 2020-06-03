Movie Games promises a serious and realistic gaming experience to arrive on a date to be determined by PC via Steam.

During these last months, health professionals from various countries and territories of the world such as Spain and Latin America have become authentic heroes, if they were not already before, due to their tirelessfight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a video game will show all this difficult first person work coming soon on PC. This is ER Pandemic Simulator, a production ofMovie GamesThey lead players to save the lives of numerous patients in an emergency room.

“There are many who wonder what the situation is like on the front line, represented today by health centers and emergency rooms. We are going to answer this question with our latest video game that seeks to faithfully reproduce the hard work of a doctor”, presentsMateusz WczeÅ ›niak, CEO of Movie Games, assuring that the production will try to be a serious portrait of the profession.

Its creators will donate 10% of the profits to the fight against COVID-19In ER Pandemic Simulator we receive the objective of putting on the white coat and startassist patients, diagnosing and isolating them if appropriateto save as many lives as possible, without forgetting to take care of our own health. To fulfill such a difficult task, the Polish developer announces a complete medical encyclopedia with up to70 different diseaseswith their respective treatments, as well as different tools such as a laboratory to identify up to 30 different strains or the possibility of accessing the medical history of each person.

Movie Games insists on the realistic character of the simulator, so, as we have seen in the headlines these days,medical supplies will be limitedwhile working hours can be lengthened more than necessary, urging the player to worry about his rest looking for adequate sleep and food.

Those responsible for ER Pandemic Simulator have also announced that 10% of the profits of the video game will go to the fight against COVID-19, something that was announced a few weeks ago by the creators of Plague Inc., which will be updated with a new game mode where you can save the world from a pandemic.

More about: ER Pandemic Simulator and Coronavirus.