Mexico City.- In the State of Mexico, the daily work carried out by workers in necessary activities, such as food producers, medical supplies, security and cleaning services, among others, is recognized, said Governor Alfredo Del Mazo Maza.

“One of the most important challenges was being able to continue with the supply chain of food, medicine, basic necessities, and necessary activities that cannot be stopped,” he said.

“To all those who are part of all these activities, I thank you very much for your effort, for your sacrifice and for your dedication, and for your families, I thank you for the support, backing and affection you give them every day, so that you can continue with your work ”, he pointed out in a message through social networks.

Alfredo Del Mazo recognized those who are dedicated to supplying food, among them, farmers in the countryside, those who transport food, as well as those who work in stores, in tortillerías, in markets, in self-service chains, to ATMs and delivery men, since thanks to them families continue to have the necessary food.

He also stressed the importance of those who are in the supply chain of medicines, medical supplies and pharmacies.

“This is also achieved thanks to the fact that some activities continue to operate, such as: electricity, water, gas, public transportation, banks, gas stations; I thank the tellers, dispatchers, drivers and workers who make it possible for these services to continue, “he said.

The Mexican Governor indicated that cleaning services must continue, therefore, he stressed the importance of people dedicated to cleaning the streets, who sanitize public transport and other spaces.

He also emphasized the work of security forces such as the State Police, Civil Protection, the Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico and the National Guard, among others.

“To those who are always present and pending to help us in any circumstance, the firefighters, the Civil Protection personnel, thank you for always being with us. A very special recognition to the state police officers, who are on the streets all day, and since the start of the pandemic, have redoubled their efforts to take care of the safety of families.

Del Mazo Maza said that the main objective has been to avoid the number of infections, sick people and save lives, hence different actions have been taken to decrease mobility, contact between people, exposure of vulnerable groups, suspension of classes and the not leaving home in the event of activities considered non-essential.

Seven24.mx

ebv