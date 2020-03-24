Equipment, children and wardrobes: the joys of working at home

In their early days working from home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, some researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holding a video conference strategy meeting couldn’t help but be distracted by the team manager’s kitchen cabinets.

“There was absolutely nothing special about them except the fact that they were the home of a superior of ours,” said Kate Darling, who began chatting about the furniture on another digital channel.

It was a welcome and minor distraction, a first indication of the great changes office workers, educators and others are facing around the world with the closing of shared offices, schools, cafeterias and workspaces.

Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought a sudden and abrupt collision of those two worlds. Countless workers are taking their jobs from offices to living rooms, guest rooms, kitchens, and basements. This massive, impromptu social experiment can test productivity and quiet at home, as young children fool around unsupervised and meetings and classes turn into noisy videoconferences reminiscent of a talking head chess board.

It also forces many parents to take on unexpected roles. Therapist Carmen Williams in Macomb, Michigan, not only has fewer consultations, but she is paying a babysitter, pays for her seven and 14-year-old school fees, and teaches them assigned by the school.

“I’m not an educator!” Said Williams. “I am used to helping with homework, but I am unable to teach entire lessons and work. It is overwhelming! ”

This leap into the unknown, accelerated by the growing number of states ordering people to stay home, could impact how the United States is weathering an almost certain recession. That will also depend on how well individuals and their families manage to manage the complications of studying and working from home, at least for employees with office jobs and the ability to work from home.

Tech companies have vowed to avoid serious disruptions by expanding data capacity to handle the surge of workers and students adding to the quarantine. The Zoom video conferencing platform is no longer having a rush hour Tuesday to experience continued demand for that amount of data, said Kelly Steckelberg, chief financial officer for the San Jose, California, company.

The firm has accelerated the opening of two new data centers in the United States to meet demand and added servers to its 17 existing data centers worldwide. Cisco, which manages Webex’s video conferencing service, said it has prepared for “continued spikes” in the United States, after managing twice as much usage as usual in Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Microsoft, which asked 50,000 of its employees to work from home in the Seattle area before the state of Washington sent all “nonessential” workers home, has seen a dramatic increase in its Teams business communications service. . Rival platform Slack has found “tremendous interest,” CEO Daniel Butterfield said this month in a call to present results.

Large US phone and internet operators have agreed to open their wireless hotspots for public use, noting that they would also ignore data limits and would not cut home or business connections for non-payment. Experts noted that the US network foundation is more than capable of managing peak demand because it has evolved to take on data-consuming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and other video platforms.

However, people confined to their homes have discovered the difficulties of maintaining human contact.

Joseph Sprott of Washington, D.C., had been barely two days into his new marketing job when the office sent everyone home, which he said makes it more difficult to “ingratiate” himself with the new boss and the team.

“Now a simple ‘take a look at this’ is a three-person conference call,” he said.

In the Netherlands, a team of scientists led by Jeroen Baas was used to communicating with colleagues abroad. But leaving his Amsterdam office late last week posed new challenges, so Baas started a virtual cooking chat session, 15 minutes to catch up on some of the informal conversation even though his colleagues are not physically present.

“Give yourself some time and space to talk about work or to distract yourself from other things, or maybe ramble on about what happens with the spread of the virus and people hoarding things,” he said.

Darling, the MIT researcher, said she is concerned about more serious problems if the work-from-home season is extended by a few weeks or longer, and researchers do not have access to their labs and other important tools. As more schools and daycares remain closed, he said, working from home will become more difficult.

Her young son is watching replays of the television series “Daniel Tiger.” “If not, we wouldn’t be able to do anything,” he said.

Associated Press technology journalist Tali Arbel contributed to this report.