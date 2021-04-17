Equip your home with the best technology with the AliExpress Brands Week offers

Up to 50% discount on your favorite brands, such as Cecotec, Samsung or HP.

Technology is in any corner of your home, from the kitchen to the living room. The time has come to equip it with the most advanced products taking advantage of the offers available at AliExpress Brands Week, a real riot in your favorite brands.

They are products with up to 50% discount, which are sent from Spain -they will arrive in just a few days- and completely new and original, as they come from brands such as HP, Cecotec or Samsung. These incredible AliExpress deals will be available from April 19 to 24, but you can now add the products to the cart to only proceed to purchase when the time comes. We give you some ideas to take advantage of these discounts.

With this Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner you will not have to worry about cleaning, since it only takes care of mopping, vacuuming and scrubbing, three tasks you can do simultaneously thanks to OnlyOne System technology. Smart navigation lets you design the most efficient and fastest route to clean all the rooms of the house. You can control it through the mobile app.

Buy on AliExpress: Cecotec Robot Conga 3390

In your house you can not miss a printer to take documents and photographs without having to go to the copy shop. A good model is this HP Officejet Pro 6230, with professional color, document delivery via smartphone, 225-sheet paper tray and, of course, double sided printing.

Buy on AliExpress: HP Officejet Pro 6230 Printer

Does your home TV need renovation? Look at this 50-inch Samsung Smart TV, with Crystal Display technology that ensures the best color reproduction and sharpness, and Crystal 4K processor to have the best image quality. You will be able to watch content from Netflix, YouTube or Prime Video, among other platforms, with the included option of share content from your smartphone.

Buy on AliExpress: Samsung Series 7 TU7172 50 ″

If you are a coffee lover, you have to try the one served by this Cecotec Power Expresso 20 coffee maker, made of stainless steel. It has a pressure pump of 20 bar and 850 W to offer a great power and precision. In addition, it has an adjustable vaporizer, measuring spoon, double outlet arm and tray to preheat the cups. Now, a coffee maker at the height of the great coffee you deserve every morning.

Buy on AliExpress: Express Cecotec coffee machine

Gamers can also take advantage of AliExpress Brands Week to equip their games corner. A good option is this Krom gaming pack with mouse up to 6400 DPI, keyboard with 10 multimedia keys, headphones with 50 mm drivers and mouse pad, all of them with an authentic gaming aesthetic.

Buy on AliExpress: Krom gaming pack

The best coupons of AliExpress Brands Week

These products, and many more from brands such as Amazfit, L’Oreal Paris, Skechers, Intex and Oral-B, will drop drastically in price from April 19-24 thanks to AliExpress Brands Week. These are all the coupons that you can apply to enjoy the best discounts during those dates:

DESMADRE3: 3 euros discount.DISMADRE6: 6 euros discount.DISMADRE14: 14 euros discount.DISMADRE28: 8 euros discount.DESMADRE40: 40 euros discount.SBWLOREAL12: 12 euros discount on selected L’Oreal products.SBWGARNIER6: 6 euros discount on selected Garnier products.1PLUSAPR35: 35 euros discount on OnePlus 8T products.IPH12APR100: 100 euros discount on the purchase of the iPhone 12.SSA51APR30: 30 euros discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy A51.INTEX15: 15 euros discount on the purchase of selected Intex products.SKE10: 10 euros discount on the purchase of selected Skechers products.

