Equine serum: this is how the promising treatment against COVID-19 about to be approved in Mexico works

The equine serum known as CoviFab, is a recent alternative that has proven to reduce deaths from coronavirus by 45% in Argentina.

On the afternoon of June 8, the COFEPRIS Committee for New Molecules (CMN) issued a favorable opinion on the emergency use of equine serum treatment in adults with moderate or severe COVID-19.

Developed by the laboratory of the National University of San Martín (UNSAM) in Argentina, These are equine immunoglobulins F (ab´) 2 anti SARS-CoV2 fragments that have been proven to reduce the mortality rate due to Covid-19 in their native country.

CoviFab: a treatment that promises hyperimmunity

The “CoviFab”, as this South American drug was named, was tested in a clinical study with 242 adult patients, positive for Covid-19 in Argentina. According to the Argentine authorities, the most important characteristic of the treatment is that it provides a “passive immunity and polyclonal antibodies“, As a result of the hyperimmunization.

Fernando Goldbaum, director of the Center for Redesign and Protein Engineering at UNSAM, affirmed before a national media that CoviFab could be a powerful solution to prevent respiratory inflammation caused by the virus:

“In patients who are getting worse and do not develop their own immune response in time, the supply of antibodies exogenously by this passive immunotherapy allows avoiding viral proliferation and giving the patient time to develop their own defenses, avoiding the generalized respiratory inflammation caused by this disease”.

The effectiveness of the serum lies in the fact that it has been shown to prevent the virus from entering cells in the body. Thus, the infection can be stopped quickly, providing a full protection to those who are administered. No other country is so far along in the process of developing similar drugs today.

When do you arrive to Mexico?

In January 2021, Hugo López-Gatell, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health, announced that Mexico could soon bring equine serum from Argentina. The official assured that the drug is “something that has been used in the world for a long time, decades, for other diseases”.

In this way, it is evaluated to import equine serum into Mexican territory, in order to treat active Covid-19 patients. After the approval of the Committee of New Molecules, COFEPRIS hopes to receive the application for health registration and emergency use to be able to approve its emergency use in national territory.

