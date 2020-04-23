Leticia Sabatella shared a rare photo of her daughter on her Instagram account on Thursday (23). At 27, Clara is the result of the actress’s marriage to Ângelo Antônio and was compared to her mother on the social network. “For a moment, I thought it was you,” said the user. Leticia is about to return to the soap operas in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, in which Thereza Cristina will live

Leticia Sabatella used her social network to share a rare photo of her daughter Clara, 27, the result of her marriage to Ângelo Antônio. With good humor, the actress said she made the post on the sly. “Clara! Don’t tell her that I posted. She never leaves. But she is my most crystalline source of love!”, Captioned the actress engaged in social causes. Away from the screens since last year, Leticia will return to the soap operas in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, whose debut was postponed from March 30th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Web was impressed by the likeness of Leticia and daughter: ‘Twins?’

Leticia’s followers soon saw commonalities between her and her daughter, something that occurs among other celebrities like Gabriela Duarte and her firstborn. “For a moment, I thought it was you,” wrote a follower. “I thought so too,” agreed another. “Portrait of you”, reinforced a third. “Your daughter looks a lot like you”, “twins?”, “Your face”, “as beautiful as you” and “I thought it was you with a child filter” were other comments. Clara was born in January 1993 prematurely at just 27 weeks and, for that reason, was hospitalized for three months.

Leticia will be wife of D. Pedro II in a new soap opera

Out of the soap operas since 2019, when she was in “Orphans of the Earth”, the actress returns to the small screen in the next plot of six, without a new premiere date. In “In the Times of the Emperor”, she will play Thereza Cristina, wife of Dom Pedro II (Selton Mello), the monarch who will be involved with Luisa, the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes), responsible for the education of the couple’s daughters, Leopoldina ( Melissa Nóbrega / Bruna Griphao) and Isabel (Any Maia / Giulia Gayoso). For now, the six o’clock band is occupied by “New World”, a plot that gave rise to its successor.

New six o’clock soap has pair of slave and little girl

In the background of “Nos Tempos …” there is the love story between a fugitive slave, Jorge (Michel Gomes), and the colonel’s daughter, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). The boy runs away after being accused of killing his own father, whose son is a bastard. When he escapes, he meets Pilar, a young woman ahead of her time, promised to Tonico (Alexandre Nero), her half brother, and the passion ends up being instantaneous. But the slave is wounded and needs help from the Countess of Barral. D. Pedro II’s future lover not only saves him from death but decides to give him a new identity, Samuel, upon discovering his story.

