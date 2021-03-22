equals NBA-best 3-point record in Mavs’ revenge against Portland

Luka doncic signed 37 points, including 24 in the first half, and led the balanced attack and winner of the Dallas mavericks They beat the Portland Trail Blazers away from home by 132-92.

Doncic hit his first eight three-point attempts and finished with 8 of 9 shots from outside the perimeter, which allowed him to score 13 of 19 shots from the field and equal his best night in 3-pointers in the NBA. The Slovenian added seven rebounds and four assists, in just 30 minutes that he saw action, after staying on the bench for the entire fourth period.

The Mavericks they made 19 3-pointers and Portland couldn’t keep up the offensive rhythm of Texans who had six players with two-digit numbers. The Trail Blazers made just 22 percent from 3-pointers on 9-of-41 baskets.

Dallas started the third quarter on a 19-0 run. A three-point play by McCollum halted Portland’s third-quarter drought, which lasted 5:37 minutes.

The Mavericks they were leading 69-103 at the end of the third quarter. The Blazers removed Lillard from the game after the third quarter, and so did Dallas team coach Rick Carlisle with his starting players. The Mavericks were up to 45 points ahead on the scoreboard.

The victory of the Texan team comes just three days after the loss to the Trail Blazers themselves last Friday, in a night in which Doncic touched the triple double with 38-9-9, although it was not enough for the victory.