Equal opportunities, First you have to change the rules of the game

Women still face unfavorable social, political and professional scenarios due to the lack of real opportunities that go beyond discourse. (Photo: iStock)

The equal opportunities between women and men it has advanced on paper and even in business, social and political discourse, but this has not happened effectively on a day-to-day basis.

Equal opportunities?

The 2020 Census conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) revealed that 51.2% of the 126 million Mexicans counted are women and 48.8% are men.

Although men and women are equal before the law; they have the same right to vote and to be voted; right to education, health, decent work, among others; the effective exercise of these rights is uneven, and the reason is that discrimination and gender inequality persist.

UN Women has generated figures that show that in fact the floor in Mexico is not even and that equal opportunities is still a long way off.

Only 45% of women participate in the labor market compared to 78% of men. Women receive a salary 15.6% lower than that of men; While women dedicate 59 hours a week to domestic and care work, men dedicate 22 hours on average.

Equal opportunity in politics

Mexican women won the right to vote on February 12, 1947 with the publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation, which established the right to vote and be voted on under equal conditions.

However, it was not until the 1955 elections that they exercised this right. However, there was still a long way to go because although they could already vote, their political rights were de facto unequal, since they were not considered as gubernatorial candidates or as deputies or senators.

Their involvement in politics has been marginal with a false sense of equal opportunity, while things started to change only recently.

The researcher from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO), Gisela Zaremberg, recalled that it was not until the reforms to the Code of Electoral Procedures, especially that of 2014, when it was possible to include gender parity as a constitutional principle.

Legislative parity

It was until 2019 that women achieved a scenario of equal opportunities in the national legislative sphere.

The return was achieved in the Senate of the Republic, where 51% of its members are women, while 49% are men; while in the Chamber of Deputies, 50.8% are men and 49.2% women

“I believe that Mexico is one of the most advanced countries in Latin America in this regard. These achievements did not arise because the leaders, usually male, of the parties, have said ‘yes, we want women to fulfill their right to be voted’, he highlighted in an interview with Tec Review.

“It was a construction of many years that had to do with the feminist movement and (with) the network of women on the right and left that pushed this consensus,” said the coordinator of the Master’s in Public Policy and Gender at FLACSO.

However, invisible barriers persist limit the full participation of women in politics, as documented by Karolina Mónika Gilas, member of the Research Team of the Observatory of Political Reforms of Latin America of the Institute of Legal Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

“Political parties continue to block women and the same is happening in many congresses. Being a legislator is not the same as being the president of a legislative commission where you can put pressure on the agendas. Women frequently occupy commissions such as gender equality, education, older adults, social welfare. And the strategic ones like finance, economy or national security are usually reserved for men ”.

Inequality and violence

The most serious thing, according to the doctor in Social Sciences, is that there are more and more frequent reports of women who suffer violence within the congresses in which they participate as representatives.

These violence range from dismissing their work, to direct offenses and threats against them or their family members; aspects that impede the free exercise of their legislative functions.

Minimal participation from the local

For her part, Gisela Zaremberg, a member of the @Red de Polítólogas #NoSinMujeres, has also recorded that female participation in participatory democracy mechanisms such as councils, committees or consultations, which are at the local level, are minimal.

“If you are born a woman, indigenous or Afro-descendant, and poor, the chances are less.”

This problem is also associated with unequal land tenure and the lack of equal conditions, “it is very serious,” added Zaremberg, since 51% of the land in Mexico is owned by ejido or communal property.

Women’s ownership of this figure is very low and impacts their participation in ejidal assemblies, in which gender inequality is notorious, because while men achieve actions that are recognized, those of women do not count.

Flavia Freidenberg, from the UNAM Legal Research Institute, pointed out in her TEDX participation: “Democracy without women is not democracy” in relation to the citizen demand on the need for political parties to democratize.

This requires four actions:

Democratize the processes of selection of candidates and demand joint primary elections; Demand that there be diverse and plural authorities that they represent the whole of society; Give direct budget to women who participate in politics so that they can campaign; Eliminate, make visible and eradicate political violence based on gender. That violence that is exercised against women just because they are women.

State intervention

The rules of the game must change to encourage the number of professionals, politicians, businesswomen, entrepreneurs and directors to grow and create equal opportunities scenarios.

The estimate of the economic value of unpaid work in housework and care at home represents 23.5% of the country’s GDP, according to Inegi, another figure that should be taken into account.

“We need a State that really supports families in everything related to care, not only with children and babies but also with sick people, with disabilities and older adults. That’s when the state has to equalize opportunities and level the differences that may exist between people ”, highlighted Karolina Mónika Gilas.

The expert cited as an example Scandinavian countries where paternity leave is the same for women and men. They both have 18 months’ leave to care for a newborn. The first 12 are compulsory and the rest can be distributed in the first eight years of the minor’s life.

“With this, the ‘negative’ cost of hiring a woman (who at the time will decide to be a mother) is also going to have it when hiring a man of reproductive age,” she pointed out in relation to equal opportunities in the workplace. .

Same payment, same schedule

In the labor area, it is not enough that the Equal Pay Law between men and women on March 8, which legislates the right to receive the same economic remuneration without distinction of sex, race or sexual orientation and to promote equal opportunities; but lThe rules have to be even in every way, such as entry and exit times.

“Although men and women may have a similar professional trajectory, both in companies and in the public administration it happens that those who stay longer are they and therefore they are usually promoted. The rules would have to be that both leave at the same hour of the work ”.

It would take a very seriously national system of care backed with a large budget to have universal access to daycares, compulsory kindergarten, full time schools, maternity / paternity leave, as well as infrastructure and trained personnel to care for the elderly and disabled.

“It is calculated that this would allow a very important activation of the economy in terms of job creation and economic development. Only universal access to daycare would raise GDP by 5%. We must not think of it as a bottomless pit where money will be put so that people live better, we must also recognize that it would be profitable, “Gilas said.