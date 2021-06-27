EQT launches into the takeover bid by Solarpack with a guarantee from Santander for 881 million

Related news

The Nordic background EQT launches to control the Spanish renewable Solarpack. Nine days after having announced its intention to formulate a public acquisition offer (takeover), it has sent the prospectus of the transaction to the supervisor from which it has been advanced that it collects a endorsement of Banco Santander for 881.2 million euros.

The Spanish regulation gives a period of one month to formally present the prospectus of the takeover bid from its initial announcement. However, it seems that EQT managers are unwilling to let time pass and only a few days later they have done the same before the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which will now begin to review the documentation provided.

Among these papers, the most significant for the operation and also the most novel factor with respect to what had already become known has been the guarantee of Santander. East It was established on this Friday, June 25 for the maximum amount that the Nordic fund will have to face to get 100% of the shares of Solarpack.

Commitments and vetoes

The offer will be executed through the EQT Infrastructure V Investments vehicle. The same owners of the Idealista real estate portal they have put on the table 26.5 euros for each of the shares by Solarpack. A price that, at the time of its announcement, was a 45% premium over its listing on the stock market.

With this endorsement, the way is paved even more for the Nordic fund. In this sense, it should be remembered that the main shareholders of the renewable, Beraunberri, Landa LLC and Burgest 2007 -owners of 59.957% of the listed company- have entered into irrevocable sale commitments with EQT for their total stake.

In any case, the execution of the takeover bid is conditional on obtaining a minimum acceptance of 75% plus one share of the capital stock. In the same way, and as usual, to obtain the approval of the competent authorities. A chapter in which, due to the extension of the Government’s ‘golden share’ until the end of the year, the Council of Ministers will also have to have a word about it.

As was anticipated nine days ago, EQT is being advised by Clifford chance in legal matters, while in financial matters he has the advice of Credit Suisse.

Formally, as of this Monday 20 business days begin to count for the CNMV to pronounce on the operation brochure. However, the truth is that this period is resumed each time the supervisor requests clarification, new documentation or details about any particular part of the process, so that there is no way of knowing publicly when this countdown actually begins.