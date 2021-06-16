EQT launches a takeover bid for Solarpack for 881.2 million

Veleta Bidco has launched a voluntary Public Offering of Acquisition (OPA) of shares on the entire capital of Solarpack for a maximum total amount of 881.2 million euros, at a rate of 26.5 euros per share. Veleta BidCo is a company wholly owned by Veleta TopCo which, in turn, is wholly owned by EQT Infrastructure V Investments, in turn wholly owned by a set of funds without legal personality incorporated in Luxembourg that make up an investment platform called EQT Infrastructure V Fund (“EQT Infra V”) and which are managed by EQT Fund Management.

EQT Fund Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQT AB (“EQT”), whose shares are listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Veleta Bidco and Veleta TopCos are special purpose companies that have been established to facilitate EQT Infra V’s investment in Solarpack.

Therefore, and given that EQT Fund Management is the management company of EQT Infra V, EQT Fund Management exercises control over the Offering Company and EQT Fund Management is ultimately responsible for making the Offer.

EQT is a leading investment firms that manages assets worth more than 67,000 million euros spread over 26 funds. The EQT funds hold a portfolio of companies in Europe, Asia and the United States with total sales of more than € 29 billion and approximately 175,000 employees.

EQT was founded in 1994 by Investor AB, the largest industrial holding company in the Nordic region, and part of the Wallenberg family, which also has a long history of investing in Europe.

Takeover bid for Solarpack with a 45% premium.

EQT will submit to the CNMV the request for authorization of the offer, together with the prospectus and other complementary documents, in the terms provided in article 17 of Royal Decree 1066/2007.

The presentation of the authorization request by the Offering Company will take place within a maximum period of one month from the date of this announcement.

The offer, of a voluntary nature, is aimed at the entire share capital of Solarpack, represented by 33,253,012 shares, each with a nominal value of 0.4 euros, belonging to the same and only class and series.

The offer will be made exclusively in the Spanish market, only market on which Solarpack’s shares are traded

The price offered by EQT is 26.5 euros in cash for each share. Consequently, the maximum total amount is 881.20 million euros.

The price represents a premium of approximately 45% over the listed price of Solarpack’s shares at yesterday’s market close (18.28 euros); 35.1% of the weighted average listed price by volume of Solarpack’s shares in the last three months (19.62 euros); and 16.6% over the last six taking into account the same variables (22.73 euros).

The offer is subject to acceptance by holders of securities representing at least 75% plus one share of Solarpack’s capital with voting rights, that is, at least 24.93 million shares.

EQT will initiate the procedure for the authorization request before the CNMC as soon as possible after the publication of this announcement and in collaboration. After the announcement, and the opening of the market, Solarpack shares soar 43.60% to 26.3 euros.