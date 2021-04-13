Episode 5 of Falcon & Winter Soldier will be the “strongest” of the series

Increasingly, the next episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” promises to leave a mark on what has been the series’ total of six episodes. The chapter would be the longest of those seen so far in the series, and it will also feature the appearance of the surprise character from the comic book universe, where the important thing would not be so much the character but the actor / actress who would give it life. In addition, the chapter could even make us cry according to its writer Malcolm Spellman.

If all that was already enough for fans to look forward to the episode, the producer Nate moore advance that this next chapter 5 will be the strongest” so far, and that will mark the culmination of the theme of the series. The Marvel producer sells us that we will be facing a penultimate episode that promises to mark a turning point.

The [episodio] five really becomes the culmination of the theme. And I think both from an acting and a realization point of view, it’s our strongest episode.

We don’t know if these words could be related to his recent comment that we will see more of Isaiah Bradley in the series.

It should be remembered that the fourth episode released last Friday was one of the darkest. In it, John Walker, embarrassed by his defeat at the hands of the Dora Milaje, takes the last Super Soldier serum. It not only amplifies physical strength, it also amplifies inner qualities, and by the end of the episode John Walker’s pent-up rage has turned to murder. When his partner, Lemar Hoskins, aka Battlestar, is killed in combat, Walker is enraged and pursues a member of the Unflagged named Nico. When Walker catches up with Nico, he kills him in front of a crowd of onlookers and the episode ends with an image of Captain America’s bloodied shield.

Via information | Podcast Still Watching