The next May 29, 2020 we can re-explore the wide areas of the titan Bionis in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Thus, in the past Nintendo Direct Mini of March 26 it was revealed that the game will have a new epilogue that will be set in the shoulder area of ​​this titan (area that was already included in the Wii version, although it was not accessible due to to which its development was never completed, until now) and now we have known a detail the least interesting about the moment in which we can play it, but we have also known other details about some characteristics of the title.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition reveals some details the less interesting for players

Many players may be wishing play epilogue Connected Futures from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and the upside is that they won’t have to wait until the main story is complete, since it can be accessed from the first moment we insert the game card (or since we download it from the eShop). Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that Amiibo functionality present in New 3DS, thanks to which we could unlock music and animated models of the game’s characters, will not be present in this final version of the hybrid console. Likewise, we have also known that several of the musical themes have been remastered (and even re-recorded), but now we know that the total number of melodies that have been readjusted is over 90, which means that work has been done to improve almost the entire soundtrack. Finally, we have also had access to 3 images that show us how the artistic book will be included with collector’s edition. Surely it will delight the most fans of this saga!

