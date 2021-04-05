Epidemiologists dismantle Madrid’s triumphalist discourse in the pandemic

A terrace in the center of Madrid, during Holy Week. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo / LightRocket via Getty Images)

“You see the terraces full, the restaurants full, people coming and going, and you say, ‘Well, everything is fine.’ But everything is fine if you don’t look at the other figures. “

This is what Pilar Serrano, secretary of the Madrid Public Health Association (AMaSaP) and professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, thinks every time she tries to analyze the epidemiological situation in the Community of Madrid. And then she feels “perplexed.”

In the absence of four weeks for the regional elections to be held in the community, the CIS has published a survey this Monday in which it reveals that for three out of four Madrilenians, the management of the pandemic will influence “a lot” or “a lot” time to vote. And compared to 43% who call it “bad” or “very bad”, more than a third of those surveyed (36%) consider Madrid’s management of the crisis “good” or “very good”. You just have to go down to the street to hear the argument that Madrid has not done so badly, since without closing the economy, it does not have such ‘bad’ epidemiological data.

The replies to the triumphalist speech

Something like this is what their health authorities imply when every week they take breast of the measures they apply (mainly perimeter closures of basic health areas) while they denounce those agreed by the rest of the communities in the Interterritorial Council (such as the perimeter closure of the regions at Easter). And that triumphalist tone also emerges from the article Turning things around during the second wave, published in The Lancet in February and signed, among others, by the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan Antonio Zapatero and by the general director of coordination …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.