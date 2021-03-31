Epidemiologists and the tourism sector agree that forcing the mask on beaches makes no sense

The hardening of the assumptions under which the mandatory nature of the mask is established has generated a great uproar between those who support and those who reject the measure, contemplated in the law of the “new normality”, already in force after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) this Tuesday.

The document modifies the rule to the mandatory use of masks and, after an amendment presented by the PSOE, the exception that consisted until now is eliminated when a safety distance of one and a half meters could be maintained. This change, therefore, establishes by law having to wear it even on beaches, swimming pools and, ultimately, in little crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of interpersonal distance.

“The mask is here to stay”, asserted this Wednesday the Minister of Health after the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council. Carolina Darias made this statement when asked on numerous occasions about this controversial modification; with which some communities and sectors (such as hospitality or tourism) have already expressed their disagreement and bewilderment.

Therefore, the point it will be revised again to, as indicated, “harmonize, homogenize and contextualize” the rule ahead of the next meeting between Health and the autonomous communities. “The masks are mandatory. What we have to see is whether this harmonization allows us to have a margin of action,” said Darias, recalling that it is a measure “that prevents the spread of the virus.”

“Decisions that are spent braking”

From the tourism sector they denounce that the propitious rule an image of uncontrolled pandemic at the international level. José Luis Zoreda, executive vice president of Exceltur, regrets that, after 18 months of shutdown, the sector continues to be punished and hopes that they will recover what they consider a “contradiction.”

As he asserts to 20 minutes, the mandatory nature of the mask in all places and under any circumstance “It’s something that might have made sense seven or eight months ago.”; so they do not understand that, “when the first rays of light are beginning to be seen, when we have the confidence of vaccination against reluctance”, measures like this are applied that are particularly damaging to the sector.

“At this time we feel that the effect would be rather dissuasive, since it does not favor a playful place such as a beach we are turning it, more and more, into pseudomedicalized spaces “, assures the vice president of the association.

“They are decisions that are overridden at times when we have to be proactive in the messages”

Thus, Zoreda regrets that more restrictive measures are applied “just when we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel”, and after they demonstrated a prudent attitude towards Easter to save the summer season, “which is really determinant”. The problem, as he reiterates, is the image that Spain is going to give with respect to the rest of the countries, which have not imposed this prohibition. “They are decisions that are slowed down at times when we have to be proactive in the messages,” Add.

The vice president of Exceltur gives the example of Greece, where “they are presenting communication campaigns, based on trust, directed at England and Germany, ensuring that in July they will be practically free of coronavirus. So, if you had the possibility to go on vacation to Italy – where we suppose they have put this rule of masks on the beaches – and Greece, where would you go? I, personally, would go to Greece earlier. And, above all, what I would think is that how bad they are in Italy to make them wear a mask on the beach “.

In addition, according to regret, they have not met with them to agree on this measure, which it came by “surprise” and through the media this Tuesday. “We woke up yesterday morning that this law had been approved. They have not agreed on anything with us.”

In short, Zoreda expresses the tiredness that has been dragging the sector, “on the verge of agony”, which demands that the Government “the control of the health goes in parallel to procure the reactivation”. And, specifically, that of the tourism sector, “which has given Spain so much joy in other crises and which was the main engine of reactivation”.

Harden the measures or trust in citizen responsibility?

The dilemma in this matter resides in whether the most favorable thing to avoid contagions and an imminent fourth wave is to toughen the measures or trust the responsibility of the citizens. The authorities know that in open spaces the risk of contagion is very low, but the experience accumulated after a year of pandemic shows that, on too many occasions, the relaxation of measures has come hand in hand with a wave of infections.

“You have to take into account the risk gradients and, in conclusion, apply common sense” he affirms to 20 minutes the member of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, Joan Caylà. The expert explains that, for example in Barcelona, ​​which has a beach, if a significant increase in infections is detected, “the percentage of positives that could have occurred in spaces as open as a beach would be practically insignificant“.

Because, according to assures, although it exists, “the probability of being infected in open spaces is much smaller”. Even so, the characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus must be taken into account. “We are not talking about a common cold,” recalls the epidemiologist, adding that “It is a potentially very serious disease, so it is good to follow the directions. ”

“You have to be aware of where you are most likely to get infected”

Of course, these indications have to be more focused on monitoring compliance with the measures and regulations imposed to prevent infections, and not on establishing new restrictions that could just as well be ignored in certain situations. “What is clear is that if we are on a lonely beach with our friends, it makes no sense to wear a mask. Because if people stay at a great distance there is no problem, “says Caylà.

The problem, therefore, would be in crowded beaches. “Something that can begin to happen soon with the arrival of good weather and the Easter holidays. Perhaps we are in a place with our cohabitants several meters from other groups, but eventually we get up, walk, go to the bar, etc. At that time we should put on the mask. situations that occur in beach bars or when people are walking among the bathers should be monitored especially “, he points out.

In fact, and according to the epidemiologist, the greatest danger lies in the parties and large bottles that take place at sunset on those same beaches. “So people can get together, spend hours singing, dancing, smoking, drinking … and without a mask. There is a lot of risk there,” he asserts, insisting on the need to “be aware of where we are most likely to get infected. “.

In conclusion, Joan Caylà considers that the important thing is “scrupulously monitor what is most risky”, that today there are illegal parties and “even the crowds in places of ‘tapas’ in big cities, as has been seen recently in Madrid”.

And remember: “we are entering a fourth wave”, Therefore, both the authorities and the general population have to be aware that, if caution is not advocated (especially now at Easter), the short-term outlook is not favorable.

Communities demand a “reasonable solution”

The truth is that the norm was approved on March 18 by the full Congress after the green light of the Senate, but it was not until this week that its usefulness was questioned. It is above all the more touristy regions or those with coastal areas that have shown their rejection and advocate maintaining the exception of the safety distance, especially in open spaces.

This is the case of the Government of the Canary Islands, where its president, Víctor Torres, has appealed to the “common sense” to find a “reasonable solution” that allows you to do without the mask when bathing or sunbathing; as long as all anticovid measures are respected.

“For that, it is almost better to forbid going to the beach”, has ironized the mayor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, José Manuel Bermúdez, assuring that they will apply the control measures if so dictated by the Government, which has demanded “a certain logic” when adopting them.

The Balearic Islands, for their part, has managed to reach an agreement with the Government, according to what the Minister of Health and Consumption, Patricia Gómez, announced this Wednesday. Thus, the Mediterranean islands will maintain, for the time being, the measure that governed their territory, and They will allow not to wear the mask on their beaches when a series of conditions are met: if you can respect the distance, if you go alone or with people from the same nucleus of coexistence or to sunbathe. Yes, it should be worn by those who go to the beach with non-partners (in meetings of a maximum of six people).

Something similar has demanded the Valencian Community. The Councilor for Sandiad, Ana Barceló, The Councilor for Health, Ana Barceló, has proposed that beach users “be exempt from wearing a mask as long as they are within a security perimeter of two meters away from other users and during bathing“.