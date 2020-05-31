If someone tests positive, the authority will be aware of this and will do a very detailed telephone or face-to-face trace of the last three days before the person has presented symptoms.

José Peña Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovationa, said that the follow-up that the epidemiological surveillance model It will be exhaustive and rigorous, as it will function as a tracking system that will imply that if someone tests positive, the authority will be aware of this and will do a telephone or face-to-face trace very detailed in the last three days before the person has had symptoms.

“This is if I went out to the store, if I went to see my grandmother, that they would not have to go see their grandmothers; If I went to a party they wouldn’t have to either. In short, all the people with whom for reasons of going out to essential activities I had some kind of interaction ”, he specified in a press conference.

“This is very important because it allows us, from this list of people with whom a person who has already confirmed himself positive, we, in turn, will contact them, look for them, evaluate symptoms and, if necessary, will channel them to a place to stand the test, “he said.

It may interest you: The National Sana Distance Day ends: check the diagnosis of Covid-19 in your municipality

This, he stressed, has three advantages: it guarantees identification in a timely manner to isolate positive people, and to people who have been exposed to a positive person; allows the reconstruction of all the contagion chains that are key in epidemiological terms, and locate local outbreak areas, if any; and makes possible generate a string that locates both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Peña Merino explained that the way to detect a person with possible contagions will be through the sanitary filters that are placed in the work centers, the health centers, via SMS or a call to Locatel.

When located, Locatel will do a second screening and eIn the case of people with comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes or obesity, they will be guided to a hospital. Meanwhile, those who only have symptoms of Covid-19, but do not have a previous disease, will be channeled to a test center where they will be tested.

It may interest you: Be careful! These are the 89 high risk areas for Covid-19 infection in CDMX

“If you are negative there is an end to your confinement, maybe you have a cold. SIf you test positive and do not require hospital care, then the mandatory indication is to isolate yourself for 14 days., Which is the time that the contagion window passes. And if necessary, given the socio-economic conditions, of course, the delivery of medical kits that will also incorporate an oximeter and its use manual to timely measure losses in oxygenation is maintained, “he said.