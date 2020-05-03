One of the conspiracy versions of the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (which causes COVID-19 disease) is that the Americans took advantage of their participation in the 2019 Army World Games held in Wuhan from October 18 to 27, 2019 to spread the aforementioned virus. The first symptoms appear in China on December 8, 2019, and the first case of a patient registered in the first countries infected is linked to a Chinese citizen or a national related to China.

The reason on which the conspiranoicos were based from the beginning of the contagion was the economic and commercial fight between the two world powers.

As the days go by, what did not reach the category of hypotheses is taking shape with two facts that were known: Some American soldiers had to be hospitalized in Wuhan with very rare pneumonia; and the accusation by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China that the origin of the pandemic is American based on the statement that the March 11, 2020 made to the Congress of the United States the director of Health Control and Prevention of deaths from coronavirus in your country prior to the appearance of the first case in Wuhan.

To make matters worse, the Pentagon confirms cases of coronavirus in the military in South Korea and Italy, but claims that none attended the event.

Out of curiosity, I look at the medal table of military competition. My surprise is capital when I see the very poor result of the military champions in saving humanity from the dark enemies of the free market or ultra-technological aliens, at least according to Hollywood.

I review the previous championships and they are just as disastrous as those of Wuhan. 2015 at Mungyeon, South Korea; 2011, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; 2007, in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, India; 2003, in Catania, Italy; 1999, in Zagreb, Croatia, and finally 1995, in Rome, Italy.

It seems that the most powerful nation in the world does not have the fittest soldiers on the planet. It is rare that a power in all orders does not care for its reputation in this regard. It could be that instead of playing they go to something else.

In Wuhan they were surprised that some military men with so little preparation in their sports discipline represented the North American nation, it is seen that they did not consult the statistics. The conspiracy is launched.

In the first three editions, no conspiranoico could bring a notable event to their suspicions, unless they carried the AIDS Croatia, but if that had been their intention they would have rejected it because Eastern Europe was already marked by HIV.

Three BRICS countries appear in the following four championships. How are the venues chosen? Will it enforce USA its weight as a hegemonic nation also here? India, 2007, a cholera epidemic in a region where the monsoon causes diarrhea as a major problem. It really could have been the monsoon.

Brazil, 2011, dengue epidemic in Rio de Janeiro. It is not strange that dengue appears in that city, but in March 2011 there were more cases than in 2009 and 2010 together. It could have been that there was more stagnant water that favored the proliferation of the mosquito that spreads the disease.

2015, South Korea, a country allied with the USA, but also very close to China. Epidemic of the MERS virus coming from the distant countries of the Persian Gulf but that Korean citizens can visit and take the epidemic to their country, as it happened as reported by the media.

It could all be due to chance, but if the governments of India, Brazil and South Korea revealed to us the movements of the Americans before, during and after the celebration of the military games, the conspiracy theories would dissipate.

Representations of China and Russia but they do not have the criminal record that the Americans are assured of spreading viruses, bacteria and bacilli to their own and strangers, and whoever doubts it asks the Cubans.

These epidemics were highly localized and quickly controlled, perhaps a trial with the aim of making the final assault with a virus that is being treated with HIV or malaria drugs.

Bats, pangolins or uniformed, the fact is that now it is a pandemic.

