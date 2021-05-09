Epidemic indicators continue to decline on the first day without a state of alarm

The epidemic indicators remain in this downward trend in practically the entire country, according to the data reported this Sunday by the communities, in the first day that Spain woke up without a state of alarm.

On Andalusia, continues the decline in the number of hospitalized by Covid, since this Sunday there have been 43 fewer than Saturday, with a total of 1,149, of which 321 are in ICUs, two less than on Saturday.

Public Health of Aragon has reported 164 new infections detected on Saturday in this community, 112 less than a day before and 44 less than a week ago, with a positivity of 8.22% resulting from 1,996 diagnostic tests.

Asturias registered this Saturday, 49 new infections, two less than those notified the previous day, in a day in which there were three deaths, one more. There were also six admissions at the plant, three less than on Friday, and one at the ICU, the same figure as the day before.

On CantabriaOn the other hand, the data are not so encouraging, because, although no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 52 infections have been added (two more than on Friday) and the pressure in the ICUs has increased with four more people (30), with which occupancy has risen from 24.8 to 28.6%.

Pressure has also grown on the floors of Cantabrian hospitals, where 114 patients are admitted with Covid-19, eight more than on Friday, with an occupancy of 8.3%.

The Madrid’s community has registered 12 deaths in hospitals this Sunday (seven less than on Friday) and 918 new infections (compared to 2,072 reported two days ago), of which 282 have been diagnosed in the last twenty-four hours.

Hospital pressure has also decreased compared to Friday, when there were 1,851 people admitted to the ward compared to 1,741 this Sunday, and 530 in the ICU compared to 525 this Sunday, figures that are also lower than those of a week ago, when there were 2,066 hospitalized in the ward and 548 in the ICU.

Castile and Leon This Sunday reached a total of 141 new cases and two deaths, figures that represent twenty-five cases less than last Sunday, May 2, when 166 were counted, and three deaths less than on that date, when five people lost their lives in hospitals. .

Catalonia has registered 1,462 new infections and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, despite the slight improvement in epidemic indicators for the ninth consecutive day and the reduction in the number of patients admitted to intensive care units.

According to the data updated this Sunday by the Health Department, the number of hospitalized Covid patients is 1,370, which is eleven more than yesterday, of which 443 are seriously ill in the ICU, five less than the day before, the highest number low since April 6.

Estremadura registers its third consecutive day without deaths from Covid-19, as well as a slight decrease in positive cases (52) and in the accumulated incidence, which continues with a favorable evolution: 91.22 cases at 14 days and 38.59 at seven days. In Extremadura hospitals there are 55 people admitted – six more than the previous day -, of which 13 are in ICU.

Galicia It has fallen again from 3,000 active cases after fifteen days, to 2,987, 36 less than the previous day, after adding 189 new infections in the last 24 hours, two less than a day before.

According to the Galician Health Service, up to 6 pm on Saturday there were 44 patients in the Galician hospital ICUs, one more than the previous day, while there were 158 people on the ward, nine more, bringing the total number back to exceed 200 admitted, with 202.

On Murcia, forty-six people have tested positive on Saturday, which is 32 less than the previous day and without having to report deaths from this disease since last Wednesday, the 5th.

Navarre This Saturday detected 101 new cases of covid-19 and one death, in a day in which 143 people remain admitted (9 less than the previous day) after four hospitalizations, one of them in the ICU.

Basque Country added another 436 infections this Saturday, in which 46 people had to be hospitalized for complications in their health caused by the coronavirus, 13 less than on Friday.

The situation in the ICUs of Basque hospitals has improved, since on Saturday there were 171 people admitted to these units with covid, 3 less than the day before.

The Valencian Community This Sunday has added 119 new infections, with which it closes a week in which the hospital pressure has continued to decrease and in which the accumulated incidence has fallen again after two weeks of slight increase.

And in Canary Islands, six people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the last hours, where 91 new cases have been registered.