Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite: Battle Royale and Unreal Engine, continues to increase in value. We say this since a new report ensures that you will receive a juicy investment that will greatly increase its value.

As reported by Bloomberg, Epic Games is close to getting an investment round worth $ 750 MDD. With the above, the company would reach a value of $ 17 MMDD and would be more valuable than companies like Valve, whose most recent valuation is $ 3 MMDD.

Companies that will invest in Epic Games include T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Baillie Gifford. Also, companies that have already invested in Epic Games like KKR & Co. will participate in this investment round.

It is worth mentioning that the investment round has not yet ended. Thus, some details may change in the future.

Epic Games is more than Fortnite

There is no doubt that some of the reasons why Epic Games has grown so much in recent years is Fortnite: Battle Royale. After all, the cross-platform game is one of the most popular of the moment and has become more than a Battle Royale. That said, the reality is that Epic Games is more than its star game.

What we mean is that Epic Games is also responsible for Unreal Engine, one of the most popular game engines in the entire industry. Also keep in mind that she owns Houseparty, a social network that seeks to grow and conquer the market.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that, if the right decisions continue to be made, Epic Games will continue to grow in the industry. We will have to see how far they go.

