Epic Games wants PlayStation exclusives on the Epic Games Store

The trial between Apple and Epic Games is allowing us to know in depth how the video game industry works today. This is thanks to documents that are not usually available to anyone. The latest one, shared via Resetera (via PC Gamer), reveals that Epic Games analyzed bringing content from Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation to the Epic Games Store. Obviously, they first had to convince other giants to create PC ports.

As for Nintendo, it seems that the negotiation did not even begin. With Xbox they could not go ahead because they defined that Microsoft is a direct competitor on PC. And it is that those of Redmond, in addition to having the Microsoft Store, also offer a version of Xbox Game Pass for computer. Nevertheless, the landscape of PlayStation is completely differentWell, Sony has started releasing some exclusive titles on PC. Horizon: Zero Down and soon Days Gone are proof of this.

Thus, the document states that Epic Games offered $ 200 million for 4-6 exclusive PlayStation games. It is unknown, however, if the figure was for each title or for all of them. We also do not know if the negotiation was successful. Although, curiously, the Epic Game Store obtained the exclusive distribution of ReadySet Heroes and Predator: Hunting Grounds, both published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Should it surprise us? Not at all. Epic Games already demonstrated that is willing to throw the house out the window to boost the exclusives of the Epic Games Store. Without forgetting, of course, the games that they usually give away monthly. Another Epic document that was exposed in the trial against Apple, and which also includes PC Gamer, indicates that paid 115 million dollars for the exclusivity of Borderlands 3 in your digital store.

Even more surprising, to date they have disbursed $ 1 billion to strengthen their catalog of exclusives. It is clear that Epic Games does not want to skimp on resources in its strategy to deal with Steam, GOG and other game stores on PC. Did PlayStation accept the deal? We cannot guarantee it, but surely the doubt will be resolved in the coming months.

