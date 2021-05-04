Epic Games vs Apple: the trial begins

Epic Games considers the App Store a monopoly and is taking advantage of it

Epic denounces that Apple charges developers a 30% commission for transactions

Apple accuses video game developer of not wanting to pay the fees paid by the rest

Apple is facing a lawsuit filed by Epic Games for alleged monopolistic practices. As reported by the game developer, App Store, one of the main sources of income for the apple company, it is a monopoly and it is taking advantage of it harming consumers.

The courts of Oakland (California, USA) host the trial since Monday and if they finally end up agreeing with Epic, the earthquake in the industry could be huge.

Apple Tax

According to Epic Games, Apple and Google control almost the entire market for mobile operating systems globally charging developers a 30% commission for transactions carried out through their digital stores. If the trial ends up agreeing with Epic, they would have to waive that commission.

In addition to Apple, Epic Games has denounced Google for the same reason. If the ruling against Apple is favorable to Epic, it is likely that in the next trial, it will also affect Google.

Epic’s defense explains it this way: “That garden could have had a gate, there was no reason why it had to be closed,” referring to Apple Sore’s description as a “fenced garden.” In this way, they claim that the iPhone company locks its customers in that garden and does not let them go out.

Manzana, for its part, accuses Epic of not wanting to pay the fees paid by other developers and to be looking for an agreement apart from the others.

Risks for Apple

The dispute dates back to last August, when Epic games, owner of the video game Fortnite, announced that from that moment its users could buy accessories, for example the ‘Turkeys’, within the app itself and with a discount. If this went ahead, Apple would stop charging the 30% commission that is taken for all transactions that occur through the App Store.

Both Apple and Android, through Google Play, force developers to have all financial transactions go through the virtual store, a practice that is considered monopolistic, according to Epic.

Hours after Epic announced that it would allow purchases from its own application, Apple removed it from its App Store, so the developer filed the lawsuit. Epic’s defense considers that the 30% commission charged by Apple is not linked to the costs of maintaining or ensuring the security of the App Store and that therefore it is a clear monopoly.

“Consumers have the right to install applications from sources of their choice and developers have the right to compete in a fair market,” explained the founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney.

However, analysts believe that Epic’s argument that the commission charged by Apple is too high and that it could be 10 times less if there were more competition is unlikely to succeed.

The prevailing interpretation of US antitrust law does not consider a dominant firm charging high prices to be anti-competitive in and of itself. The European Union does not think the same, which believes that the App Store has become the inexcusable gateway to make purchases, download movies or music and access information pages.