While Microsoft already released the design and architecture of its next console, Sony still maintains within the reserves what will be the design and final performance for the already baptized Playstation 5, to be released later this year.

Just a few hours since Epic Games decided to release the first technical demo for the new console, incidentally showing the development of its new graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5, the company manager decided to talk a little more about the power of the new console.

In an interview with TheVerge portal, Tim Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Epic Games said that currently the specifications of the new Sony console it is far ahead of any PC.

“We have been working closely with the new PlayStation architecture, and it is way ahead of anything you can compare on PC for value for money right now,” he said.

Also, Sweeney said that not only is he far ahead in technological development, but also that this type of construction in the physical hardware of the console will inspire and help the development of the PC industry in the coming years.

Among the great improvements to its graphics engine, is the new feature of micropolygons called Nanite, in which they state that there are billions of polygons in each frame, all without affecting performance.

On the light side, the use of Ray tracing shows full effectiveness. These call their Lumen system and dynamically adapts to objects on stage.

