A comprehensive document explains all the ins and outs of the process and ensures that an iPhone X is enough to do it.

WithEpic Gamesin the medical focus for their good work on the platform offering high-quality games for free and for having released the first demo on PlayStation 5, without charges, as they have assured, now they go further and want to publicize theins and outs of motion capture. The complete document offering a masterclass on the system has been recently published and can be consulted on the Unreal Engine website.

It addresses howtechnological evolution has affected the processand some tips to select the best type of capture possible. Traditionally there has been a disconnect between the body and facial animation, a common workflow involving the use of mocap for the character’s body movements, and then causingan artist will animate the face manually.

Currently the disconnection between face and body is not necessaryCurrently this disconnection is no longer necessary. Facial capture systems that were previously clunky, stationary, and affordable for high-budget studios only, are nowthey are more sensitive, less expensive and portable enoughfor an actor to use during a mocap session. Some may even rely exclusively on an iPhone X attached to a helmet.

As summarized in the Gameindustry article, to configure your own motion capture system, it must be borne in mind that, while body capture essentially seeks skeletal movement,facial capture observes skin shape. The only moving bone in the face is the lower jaw. The possible changes for all human beings fall within a certain range, so the system only has to search in this range.

