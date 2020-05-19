The Epic Games Store has undoubtedly become one of the main protagonists in recent days, after offering a free copy of GTA V and leaking the next arrival of other great free titles such as Civilization, Borderlands or ARK. And it is that these gifts have meant a huge increase in the registrations of new ones, so much so that even the Epic servers came to suffer some small temporary collapses.

That is why the company has decided to announce a new development update that includes, among other things, the arrival of the so-called “Self-service rebates”, which as the name suggests, will allow players to easily refund their purchases on their own. In fact, this refund feature is currently easily found and accessible through our Epic Games user account, both on the web and in the desktop app.

Although the company assures that it will allow us to return the games without justifying our reasonsHowever, it will not be a 100% autonomous process, since in order to carry out the process first we must meet certain requirements:

You can only refund a game during the first 14 days after its purchase.

Those titles that have been played for more than two hours cannot be returned.

The refund of those games in which we are banned will not be allowed, while this penalty is active.

The Epic Games Store reserves the right to avoid such refunds in cases where a customer has violated other terms of service, or if the company discovers that its return policy is being abused.

Finally, Epic has also indicated that it is changing the way in which its system determines whether the user is the owner of a game, eliminating the right of access to games for which we have requested a refund. Thus, if we try to continue playing a game that is still installed but not owned by us, we will see the following error: “Error code: LS-0021”.

How to return a game in the Epic Games Store

Assuming we comply, or failing that we do not conflict with any of the conditions described above, we will be eligible to make the return.

Unfortunately, the implementation of this new model is being carried out gradually, so many may not yet find it available. That is why we will show you step by step how to make a return in both cases:

Self-service returns

To do this, we will open the Epic Games Store web store from our browser, log in with our Epic account, and access its main settings by selecting the option to “Bill” available by hovering over our name in the upper right.

Once in the options of our profile, we will select the tab of “Transactions” from the side menu, and we will search for the title that we want to return among the purchase and returns history. So, by clicking on the game, a small addition will be displayed in which we can see the option of “Request refund”.

In this way, and with just one click, Epic will return the money to us through the payment method used to purchase the game (the reception time will vary according to the payment method).

Returns by email

The second method would be the classic one and present in the Epic Games Store to date. For this, we will have to go to the contact page of the web store, and go down until we find the button “Contact us”.

From here, we should only fill in a small form, detailing as much as possible the name of the game, its platform, the date of purchase and the current date of the claim, and request a refund. It is thus a slightly slower process, and for which we will have to wait for a response and confirmation by email.

However, although the process may take longer than the return period, our request will always be subject to the date on which we send this email.