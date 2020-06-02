Epic Games, responsible for Fortnite, one of the most popular Battle Royale titles of all time, is one of the world’s leading video game developers. In addition, since 2018, the company has its own digital video game store, with which they have achieved several exclusives in terms of releases, call Epic Games Stores and which, it seems, could coming soon to Android and iOS devices of all the world.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has confirmed in an interview with GameSpot the plans he has in mind for the digital video game store of the firm, which recently gave away one of the most important games in recent years: Grand Theft Auto V. Sweeney has revealed in said interview that the company’s plan is that the Epic Games Store will arrive very soon on mobile devices with Android and iOS.

The idea is to launch the Epic Games Store in the near future for Android and iOS devices after the success of the digital video game store. “We would like to bring the store (Epic Games Store) to iOS in the future, and we will also bring it to Android. We believe it is a good way to help the video game industry move forward. ” In addition, it should be noted that Epic as a game developer had accumulated a large part of this audience around Fortnite and that is why it intends to operate a mobile distribution platform.

“Now, as we have done with many things, from Unreal Engine to Epic Online services, we will be opening our store to all other developers for them to use with their games, as we are trying to serve the industry and provide a really interesting alternative to the ecosystem, ”added the founder of Epic.

After the launch of Fortnite for Android on Google Play Store, the launcher of the well-known game in said operating system is now called the Epic Games application. It should be remembered that in December 2018, Sweeney already talked about the possibility of bringing the company’s digital video game store to smartphones with the operating system of Google and Apple, although it seems that it is now when your arrival is closer never.

