Tim Sweeney has talked about the future of his store, where he points to mobile phones as the next step.

In just over a year, the Epic Games Store has established itself as one of the most important digital sales platforms on PC, thanks in large part to an aggressive policy on exclusives, and the free games it gives away every week. With the store well established on PC, it seems thatThe next step of the Epic Games Store resides on iOS and Android, or that is what the president of the company affirms.

Recently,Tim SweeneyHe has spoken about the future of the Epic Games Store in an interview for GameSpot, where he pointed tomobile devicesas your next destination: “We would like to bring the store to iOS in the future, and we are going to bring it to Android. We believe it is a good way to help the progress of the industry, andis another field in which Epic, as a developer, has already created an audiencearound Fortnite, and has learned to manage a distribution platform on PC and Android. “

With the success of Fortnite also on Android, thanks to thecrossover approach to Epic Games products, the company hopes to take advantage of this previous experience to extend its store to mobile devices. And also to offer a range of own services as an alternative within the mobile market: “Now, and how we have done with many of our products from Unreal Engine to Epic Online Services,we open these things up to the other developersfor them to use in their games and we try to provide a service to the industry andprovide a very interesting alternative in the ecosystem“

The mobile games market has not stopped growing year by year, and from what Sweeney comments, it can be seen thatat Epic Games they don’t want to miss this part of the cakewithin the industry. Back in the PC store proper, this afternoon it was revealed that A Total War Saga: Troy will be a temporary exclusive to Epic, and that it will also be available for free on its launch day, soFortnite company doesn’t seem to slow downthis year in their quest to convince PC gamers.

