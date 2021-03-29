Epic Games Store kicks off its spring sales

If Amazon’s gaming offers have helped us improve our appearance and gaming performance, now we are offered the real possibility of becoming a true gamer, and that is that the spring offers from the Epic Games Store are now available.

Although these spring offers do not come with any special action such as free games or extra coupons seen in previous promotions, this does not mean that we can find discounts of up to 80% on many titles, including some of the latest releases and additions to the store.

With a dated availability until next April 8, we wanted to collect some of the best offers from the Epic Games Store so you do not miss any of these gems:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOTY edition), with a powerful 80% discount and a final price of 9.99 euros. The Textorcist, reduced by 80% to 2.99 euros. Just Cause 4, with an interesting discount of 80% to just 6.59 euros.

The Crew 2, with an 80% discount to 9.99 euros. Amnesia: The Dark Descent, 75% off to 3.19 euros. Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, with a 75% discount that leaves it at 3.19 euros. Sherlock Holmes Crimes & Punishments, reduced by 75% to 7.49 euros. The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, with a 75% discount to 6.24 euros. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, with a 75% discount that leaves it in 14.99 euros. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, reduced by 75% to 14.99 euros.

Metro: 2033 Redux, with a 75% discount reduced to only 4.99 euros. Elite Dangerous, with a 75% discount reduced to 5.99 euros. Watch Dogs, reduced by 75% to 7.49 euros. Battle Chasers: Nightwar, with a 75% discount that leaves it in 7.49 euros. Rayman Legends, reduced by 75% to 4.99 euros. Star Wars Battlefront Ultimamte Edition, with a 75% discount to 4.99 euros. Anno 2070: Complete Edition, with a 75% discount and a price of 7.49 euros. Cities: Skylines, lowered by 75% to 6.24 euros. Darksiders III, reduced by 75% to 14.99 euros. Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition, with a 75% discount that leaves it in 3.99 euros. The Escapists 2, with a 75% discount to 4.99 euros. Trial Fusion, reduced by 75% to 4.99 euros. Shadowrun: Dragonfall (Director’s Cut), with a 75% discount that leaves it in 3.74 euros. Shadowrun Returns, reduced by 75% to 3.74 euros. Vampyr, with a 75% discount up to 9.99 euros. Jurasic World Evolution, with a 75% discount to 11.24 euros. Splinter Cell Double Agent, with a 75% discount that leaves you at just 1.24 euros. This War of Mine, with a 75% discount and a price of 4.74 euros. Inside, reduced by 75% to 3.99 euros. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, 70% off, down to 14.99 euros.

Overcooked, with a reduction of 70% to 3.99 euros. The Division 2, with a 70% discount that leaves it at just 8.99 euros. Moonlighter, with a 70% discount to 5.99 euros. Far Cry, down 70% to 2.99 euros. Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition, reduced by 70% to 2.99 euros. Rayman Origins, reduced by 70% which leaves it at a price of just 2.99 euros. Outward, with a 70% discount to 11.99 euros. Assassin’s Creed II (Deluxe edition), with a 70% discount to only 2.99 euros.

Beyond Good & Evil, lowered by 70% to just barely 1.49 euros. Ghostrunner, lowered by 70% to reach the 17.99 euros. Carrion, with a 70% discount that leaves it in only 13.39 euros. Borderlands 3, with a 67% discount reduced to 19.79 euros. Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, with a reduction of 75% that leaves it in 7.25 euros. Killing Floor 2, lowered by 67% to 8.24 euros. Metro Exodus, with a 66% discount that will reduce its price to 13.59 euros. Surviving Mars, with a discount of 66% and a price of 10.19 euros. Torchlight II, with a discount of 66% up to 9.49 euros. World War Z (GOTY edition), with a 65% discount that leaves it in 12.94 euros. Tropico 6, with a 65% discount up to 24.99 euros. Tropico 5, with a 65% discount up to 6.99 euros. Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, 65% off until 15.99 euros. GTA V (Premium edition), with a 50% discount and a final price of 14.99 euros.

Death Stranding, with a 50% discount up to 29.99 euros. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, with a 50% discount down to 19.99 euros. The Outer Worlds, with a 50% discount that leaves it in 29.99 euros. Watch Dogs: Legion, lowered by 50% to 29.99 euros. Immortals: Fenyx Rising, with a 50% discount that leaves it in 29.99 euros. Desperados III, reduced by 50% to 29.99 euros. Destroy All Humans !, with a 50% discount up to 14.99 euros. Layers of Fear 2, lowered by 50% to 7.99 euros. Windbound, with a 50% discount to 14.99 euros. John Wick Hex, with a 50% discount up to 9.59 euros. Godfall, with a 34% discount down to 39.59 euros. Red Dead Redemption 2, with a 33% discount to 40.19 euros. The Last Campfire, lowered by 30% to 10.49 euros. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, lowered by 30% to 27.99 euros.

Hitman 3, down 25% to 44.99 euros.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 25% off reduced to 44.99 euros. Tales from the Borderlands, with a 25% discount to 11.99 euros. Spiritfarer, with a 25% discount reduced to 18.74 euros. Hades, with a 20% discount that leaves it in 16.79 euros. Among Us, reduced by 20% to 3.19 euros. Airborne Kingdom, reduced by 20% to 16.79 euros. Cyberpunk 2077, with a modest 10% discount that will bring it down to 53.99 euros.

As we said, this is only a small portion of the hundreds of discounted titles that we can currently find, so we encourage you not to stop looking directly for your favorite games in the Epic Games Store, since perhaps you will take some pleasant surprise.