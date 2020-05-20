Users will be able to request refunds more easily, provided they meet the conditions.

Epic Games Store is sweeping this past week. A few days ago he launched an important offer that had discounts of up to 150 different games and coupons of 10 euros as a gift, which translates into an avalanche of new users. However,purchases are not always successful, and some users end up very unhappy with games they have barely tried.

Previously, the Epic Games Store return system required a long process, and most of the time, the requirements were not even met. Now that has changed, because, according to the official website of the platform, the new function calledSelf-reimbursementsallow the player to return a game as long as the necessary conditions are respected.

Money will be returned through the same payment methodTo request it, all you have to do is click on the “Account” menu and go to “Transactions”. If the game allows a refund, all you have to do is select this option.The requirements require that you are within 14 days of purchase and that we have not played more than two hours. If we have breached the rules of that game we will not be able to request a refund, or if Epic Games considers that we are abusing this policy.

Image from Epic Games Store.

We will receive the money through the same method of payment according to the previous rules of reimbursements that Epic Games previously had. The company also works ina system that allows you to install mods created by the communityin addition to continuing to work on the expected achievement system.

A few days ago, the platform completely collapsed after the arrival of GTA V totally free. You can still get the game and keep it forever, but hurry up, as the offer is for a limited time.

