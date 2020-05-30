Criticism of exclusives, praise of free games, and the desire for store options to be expanded.

The free game streak continues at the Epic Games Store with the popular Borderlands A Very Beautiful Collection as a gift of the week. Another more of a long list of free video games with which the Fornite authors store seeks to make a name for itself in the competitivepc market. Does this strategy make you trust the Epic Games Store more? This is the question that we asked you a week ago, and the result of the survey shows almost a draw: 52% of about 1,500 readers have voted, compared to 48% who have opted for no. Also your answers show a great division of opinions.

My trust is not earned with free games but with good services from the platform Narutoshippuden“He is not earning it, he is ‘buying it’, which is not the same”, affirms one of our readers,Venomized, with an opinion that not a few have shared. “Trust is earned: creating a complete and complex launcher like Steam’s (we wait a while to see if they do it),making user-friendly policiesand not only to the developer studios, not wanting to screw those same potential users who use other launchers taking out the wallet to pay absurd exclusivities; AND THE MOST IMPORTANT, offering aggressive and quite interesting sales in your store, which is the only thing they are really doing well, “he says.Seonfiestero.

“My trust is not earned with free games but with good platform services, adds NarutoShippuden.” If they had invested a tenth part inupgrade the store instead of buying exclusivesThat no one pedaled, the Epic Store would have put Steam in a good hurry, “he concludes. Another of our readers believes that far from positioning himself for or against one or another platform, what should be done is criticize the bad and applaud the good “I think we will continue to have lights and shadows with them for a long time as they try to secure their position in the market, so I think it is important to stop treating them as ‘good or bad’, and simply criticize the measures that harm and applaud those that benefit us, “he saysFeelfist.

They offer for free the best they can offer: video gamesAstahroth“Giving away games is very good and, of course, for many that detail enters their eyes in a very legitimate way, but as a store (that this is about stores, facing us as consumers, not anything else) II still value Steam much morefor being a much more complete store, with immense support and a variety of parameters for all tastes and colors, “he says.TaMTaMGO, alluding to another problem that many of you have discussed: thelack of options and servicesin the Epic Games store.

Civilization 6 has been another of the most celebrated free releases in recent months.

Other readers have applauded the store’s “aggressive strategy” if they seek to become more than just another wholly secondary launcher.[…]They offer for free the best they can offer in this sector of video games that are nothing other than that, video games, “he says.Astahroth, which also highlights that they are not little known games, but “great productions”. In this sense, another of our users has highlighted that to date, he has obtained “more than 60 games, many of them quality, free at the Epic Store”, extolling the positive things that the company that gave life to the Gears of War series has done during the last years.

I still have the ugly feeling that they are a wolf in sheep’s clothing.Finally,Raiku85He assures that no, that he does not trust the store. “I was just thinking about how they have vetoed games that rejected their offer and my guts are churning.Much populismwith which they care about the developer until he does not go through his hoop. Small pieces. I like some of the moves they’re taking, “he adds,” but I still have the ugly feeling that they’rea wolf in sheep’s clothing. Time will put them in their place. “

Some large companies such as Paradox have already warned long ago that the competition from Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC will continue in 2020 and be positive. On the other hand, the store of the authors of Fortnite has received some new functions in recent times, such as the wish lists in the Epic Games Store, but many other functions that are present in the rest of digital platforms are still missing. .

More about: Epic Games Store and Readers Say.