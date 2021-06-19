Epic Games Store could incorporate Final Fantasy VII Remake and Alan Wake Remastered

While everything indicated that the exclusivity of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 and PS5 could be something temporary, it seems that the latest leaks discovered in the listings published in an Epic Games Store data tracker would be pointing to a first arrival of this and another Square Enix title to PC.

Discovered by Reddit users AsleepEntrepreneur73 and AwareReplacement1587, who posted screenshots of these listings on the “r / GamingLeaksandRumors” subreddit. Both listings show clear references to both Final Fantasy VII Remake as Alan Wake Remastered, which suggests that both titles will make their way to the Epic Games Store.

While early leaks showed the codenames assigned to both games, with references from “HeronStaging” for Alan Wake Remastered and “Pineapple” for Final Fantasy VII Remake, were actually the inputs for the value of CloudSaveFolder those that revealed the true titles of the games to which these nomenclatures corresponded.

On the other hand, while there have been numerous rumors surrounding both games, we cannot fail to point out the fact that, officially, neither Final Fantasy VII Remake has announced for any platform outside of Sony consoles Neither Alan Wake Remastered has been announced at all. Although it would not be the first time that we know of the existence or port of a game through a leak.

So, now the big question would not only be to confirm the veracity of these leaks but, assuming they are real, to know if these games will reach the PC under a new temporary exclusivity for the Epic Games Store.

On the other hand, with E3 2021 just finished, it would be very strange if Square Enix decided to present these games in a near period of time, thus relegating their presentations until an upcoming event or the next big video game fair. like the Tokyo Game Show.