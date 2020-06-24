While we’ve always been keeping an eye on the free games that the Epic Games Store has been giving away for the last few years, and despite the fact that among them we have had some very remarkable deliveries, without a doubt his latest reward campaign “The Vault”, which has included games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Ark: Survival Evolved has certainly taken the cake.

In fact, this is shown by the latest data published by the advertising agency in charge of it, which in the short period from May 14 to June 18, has revealed huge growth statistics for the Epic community, setting many new milestones.

The first of them, focused on the suffered peak of simultaneous entries in PC experienced during the delivery of GTA V, which with more than 13 million simultaneous users, It even caused problems on the company’s internal servers, leading to some problems for Fornite players. Although there has also been a huge increase in monthly active users, with over 61 million active players for each month of this confinement.

Some data that, although perhaps temporary, have been Epic Games Store’s closest approach to Steam, which, for its latest 2019 data, accumulated 95 million monthly active players, and peaks of up to 20 million maximum concurrent players each day.

And it is that thanks to its temporary exclusivities or these gifts, Epic undoubtedly continues to aim to gain ground on Steam, as explained by Steve Allison, GM of the Epic Games Store: “In 2020, we have been growing at a historical rate . Epic Games Store partners have a large audience of gamers to sell their games and receive 88% of revenue, rather than just 70% from other platforms. ”

Although without a doubt it is a strategy only possible for Epic, which, backed by the enormous profits of Fortnite and Tencent, is making its commitment to “the checkbook” more and more present, something of which Allison himself is even proud : «We invested in acquiring the rights to give four of the world’s largest games for free. The results have exceeded our expectations. “