Epic Games sought exclusivity for Sony games on PC

The trial of Epic Games and Apple continues, and the leaks of documents and actions that show us the enormous economic power of Epic continue. And it is that in addition to the huge figures spent on free games offered weekly, it seems that the company tried to get hold of exclusive distribution of PlayStation games for PC, going so far as to offer Sony up to $ 200 million to get their first-party titles.

Specifically, the offer would include the payment of “200 million MG dollars” for the exclusivity of 4 to 6 titles, which was apparently still pending a response from Sony. With a rather diffuse nomenclature and terms, as detailed from PcGamer, these “MG” could refer to a payment of “minimum guarantee”, a term used by Epic in these exclusivity agreements, and which refers to a guaranteed minimum income for the publisher, regardless of whether the game ends up selling enough or not.

However, the absence of new documents leaves us in doubt as to whether this agreement was finally materialized or not, with the recent arrival and full exclusivity of games like Predator: Hunting Grounds and ReadySet Heroes, or the most notable arrival of titles like Horizon Zero Down and Days Gone, which were released simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

And it is that obviously large PlayStation IPs would not be covered by this deal, for which it would be more logical to expect a much higher figure. The interesting thing now would be to know however, if the first two games are part of this agreement of 200 million dollars, predicting the possible arrival of another 2 or 4 exclusive PlayStation games; or if on the contrary, it is another independent agreement.

Epic Games and the exclusives at the stroke of the checkbook

This is not the first time that we have seen how the company tries to deal with Steam through exclusivities, as in the cases of the first launch (with 24 hours of free redemption) of A Total War Saga: Troy; the first PC release of the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy; or the temporary exclusives of titles like Borderlands 3; with a total expenditure of about $ 1 billion between 2019 and 2020.

And it seems that Sony has not been the only one in the crosshairs of Epic, who also maintained similar conversations with Microsoft and Nintendo to try to bring some of your own titles to your store as exclusives. Although without a doubt PlayStation games are the most “affordable”, given the great secrecy for which Nintendo is characterized; as well as the strong ecosystem of PC and consoles that the American giant is already building by itself, who positioned itself with Valve to expand the offer of its games on PC, with exclusives such as the Halo Master Chief Collection for Steam.

Sony and Epic’s relationship

While we recently saw Epic’s reluctance regarding the “fees” imposed by Sony to implement cross-play with its platform, the truth is that the relationship between the two companies is closer than it seems.

And it is that the Japanese company even owns a small part of Epic, with the investment of 250 million dollars during the past year, or the most recent injection of (coincidences of destiny) and another 200 million dollars. Figures that, far from seeking to gain control of the distributor, certainly show your interest in it.