Epic Games shows again a spectacular demo of Unreal Engine 5

Unreal Engine 5, the next version of Epic Games’ popular graphics engine, has once again shown us its potential. After being presented in mid-2020, the North Carolina study returned to show off some technical novelties of its development tool. The most recent demo highlights, once again, for a overwhelming level of detail. It is worth mentioning that the demo runs on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This is important because it anticipates how some video games might look on new consoles thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Of course, we are just starting the generation and there is a long way to go. It is clear that video game companies, including Xbox and PlayStation, it will take at least a couple of years to squeeze the new hardware to the fullest. The same is true for PCs, as next-gen GPUs still have a lot to show for.

Epic Games explained to GamesBeat that Unreal Engine 5 is targeting improve the freedom, fidelity and flexibility of developers when creating video games. For this they will offer, in addition to a renewed interface, tools such as Nanite and Lumen. The first allows to improve the reproduction of polygons, which will be reflected in models with a higher level of detail. For its part, Lumen is a dynamic lighting technology in real time. Its purpose is to replicate the real behavior of light within a virtual setting.

One of the most interesting aspects of the demo, named ‌Valley of the Ancient, is that those interested can download it and run it in real time. That will allow you to try out the new features of Unreal Engine 5 without too much effort. You are probably wondering: is the new version of the graphics engine already available? Yes, but only one preview version which is not ready for production. You can access the download from the following link.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are targeting the 60 FPS as standard, Epic Games clarify that, to achieve the level of visual detail of the demo, Unreal Engine 5 is limited to 30 FPS —On consoles. Of course, the graphics engine has plenty of capacity to reach the first rate, as long as some visual details are sacrificed. Most important of all, players will be able to choose between one option and another, a proposal that we have already seen in some next-gen games.

