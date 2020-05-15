Those responsible forEpic GamesThey have allowed us to take a look at the next generation of consoles in the presentation of their new graphics engine ‘Unreal Engine 5‘. Supported by a technical demo run onPlaystation 5, the company details some of the features that will be implemented in the next generation of the engine and, consequently, in future games that opt ​​for the engine of the American house.

The video highlights the huge number of micro-polygons that it is capable of generatingNanite, one of the two main new technologies, which together with the complex lighting systemLumen, they manage to developmuch more immersive and realistic animations.

With these technologies, it is possible for objects on the stage to “communicate” with each other, including particles. The engine even has a feature to automate contextual animations for the character to interact with the environment. For example, it is what producesthe hero automatically rests his hand on the wall when you approach it.

The video concludes by locating the launch of ‘Unreal Engine 5’ for 2021 and ensures support for the new consoles, but also for the current generation, something especially interesting for developers, who will have the possibility to take advantage of current programming in EU 4to jump to the next generation without investing large amounts of work on the project.

The launch of a new version of Unreal Engine is extremely important, since many of the most popular games you know are created on this graphic engine, from the most popular to the independent ones. This demonstration serves as eexample of the potential that works can achieve for the next generation. And you, what do you expect from the games for the next consoles?

