Epic Games releases its anti-cheat system, free for any game

Epic Games released two new free tools for video game developers: Easy Anti-Cheat and Voice. They were designed to detect cheaters and to integrate voice chats, respectively. Both are now part of Epic Online Services, and developers can freely apply them to their video games.

The study assures that operating technologies of this type can cost millions of dollars. Yet by delivering them at no cost, it promises to “empower” the developer community. The new functions adapt to any game; it doesn’t matter what engine they use, what store they are developed for or what platform they run on.

“Epic Games aims to empower more developers to create cross-platform games, connect their gamer communities, grow the games industry and bring the vision of the Metaverse to life together,” they posted.

Free anti-cheat and voice chat technologies from Epic Games

Easy Anti-Cheat is the cheat detection technology that Epic Games uses in their video games. Fortnite and Fall Guys, for example, incorporate this system to banish players who use bots or other illegal methods to gain an advantage in a game.

From now on, Easy Anti-Cheat is freely available for developers can use it in their own titles. In addition, Epic Games has committed to keeping it permanently updated so that it is increasingly difficult for cheats to go unnoticed. This does not necessarily mean that it is infallible, but it can be of great help to avoid the massive arrival of cheats in new games.

For Voice, developers can implement it to integrate voice chats into your video games. It is a multiplatform communication service that works with titles created using any of the most important engines available. According to Epic Games, the free tool allows individual or group talks between players, using the infrastructure provided by the company for this purpose.

“Epic Online Services is in charge of managing the scaling, the quality of the service, the maintenance, the multiregional presence and other mechanisms of the voice servers,” they explained.

That Easy Anti-Cheat and Voice are now freely available means a daring move by Epic Games. Have tried both in Fortnite seems to be sufficient endorsement to attract more developers to its backend services.

