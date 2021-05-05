Epic Games proves they don’t care so much about developers

The trial between Apple and Epic Games in the United States is underway, and the costly war between the two companies, started after the video game developer violated the rules of the App Store with the game Fortnite, is unveiling some of the best kept secrets of this battle.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has admitted in court that I would have accepted an exclusive deal with lower commissions on the App Store if Apple had offered you one. The question, curiously, came from one of the company’s lawyers behind the popular game.

Sweeney’s claims conflict with the strategy of the company you lead, which says its battle against Apple seeks to benefit all developers. Apparently, Epic would be looking to show in court that the Cupertinos were unwilling to negotiate.

Epic Games’ little interest in other developers

This wasn’t the only reveal from Sweeney to clash with Epic Games’ arguments. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked her if she was knowledgeable about the finances of food-related app developers. Sweeney replied no.

The judge also asked him if he was informed about the finances of application developers related to maps, GPS positioning, weather, appointments and instant messaging. The CEO of Epic Games responded again that he had no knowledge.

Rogers, after hearing the responses, said that Sweeney “has no idea how what you are asking for would affect developers involved in other categories of applications”. Additionally, he was asked several more questions about Fortnite, iOS, and the App Store.

iOS only accounts for 7% of Fortnite revenue

The second day of the trial also included questions from Apple attorney Richard Doren to Tim Sweeney. In one of them You were asked if you knew what percentage of people who downloaded Fortnite from the App Store They only buy things on iOS. The Epic CEO replied that he did not have such data, but would be surprised if the percentage was only 5%.

Following that answer, he was asked why Epic Games was limiting 95% of players due to the 5% of users who do purchase items through iOS. Sweeney replied that they thought about the impact on consumers.

It should be remembered that Fortnite, even before the conflict between Epic Games and Apple, was available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android and Apple devices. The application allows purchases on all these platforms, that is, a user can buy items on one device and use them on another.

The court documents have also revealed that the version of Fortnite for iOS only accounted for 7% of the total revenue generated by this game from March 2018 to July 2020. PlayStation, meanwhile, generated 46.8% of revenue, while Xbox produced 27.5%. Android, Nintendo Switch and PC, finally, generated the remaining 18.7%.

