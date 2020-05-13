By Rodolfo León

As the video game industry continues to evolve, gamers also anticipate a better experience across all platforms. Users want to have the option to play against each other, regardless of the console. This has prompted companies to invest more resources in cross-play, and Epic Games You have decided to take this idea to another level.

The team responsible for the popular Fortnite has launched a new service known as Epic Online Services, which will be free for all developers. This service allows programmers to access the same tools as Epic used for cross-play and cross-save in different versions of Fortnite.

In a press release, Chris Dyl, Online Services Manager at Epic Games, spoke about the motivation behind this new service:

“At Epic, we believe in open and integrated platforms, we believe that the future of video games will be a highly social and connected experience. Through Epic Online Services, we want to help build a user-friendly ecosystem for both gamers and developers, where developers can benefit regardless of how they choose to create and publish their games, and where players can play with their friends. and enjoy the same experience no matter what hardware they have. ”

Epic Online Services provides developers with endless tools designed to make the experience easier for them. Things like pairing, lobbies, leaderboards, and more. Developers are free to use all available services, or to choose the ones that suit them best. Epic Online Services will have support for Windows, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Support for iOS and Android will be implemented in the future.

On related topics, today we were also shown our first look at the Unreal Engine 5 running in real time on a Playstation 5, and the result is certainly stunning. Check it out for yourself at the link below.

.