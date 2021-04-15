Epic Games’ hyper-realistic avatar creator is already in the testing phase and the first results are amazing

Last February Epic Games announced the launch of MetaHuman Creator, a hyper-realistic avatar maker for your graphics engine, Unreal Engine. The project pointed out ways and promised developers to create exquisitely realistic avatars in a short time. Well, this tool has already been released in Early Access and the designers have had the opportunity to test it, showing in passing that the new from Epic Games is a leap in terms of fidelity.

Tim Sweeney’s company tool works in the cloud and it allows developers to access a series of predetermined models that can later be modified almost to the millimeter to give it unique touches. On launch day it was said that 30 hair styles, 18 body types and various clothing styles can be selected. The results are, in short, fascinating.

What the tool enables is impressive. Using a graphic editor (in this video you can see it in operation) you can modify almost any aspect of the avatarLike the shape of her face, her facial features, her hair, her eyes, absolutely everything. Once the avatar is created, a preview can be activated that moves it and, in the absence of seeing this technology implemented in a video game, the truth is that the result points to ways, and a lot. The clips below these lines speak for themselves.

Something interesting is that it is possible to animate the avatar in real time using an app for iOS, LiveLink Face. This application uses ARKit and the TrueDepth camera of the iPhone to analyze how we move our face and transmit these movements to our avatar. The idea is that the avatar is not only animated, but naturally. For sample, a button.

MetaHuman Creator is in Early Access right now, so there may be a bug. In addition, accessing it is not as simple as registering and now, but because it is cloud-based, applicants will be added gradually. The release of the final version of MetaHuman Creator is expected in 2021, like Unreal Engine 5, whose technical demo has already left us speechless.

