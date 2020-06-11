ARK: Survival Evolved It is a survival game that debuted in 2017 for current platforms and that over the years has received a huge amount of downloadable content from its four developer studios: Studio Wildcard, Instinct Games, Studio Effect and Virtual Basement.

In ARK: Survival Evolved there is no predefined mission as such, the game is a huge sandbox where our only object will be to survive in this hostile world inhabited by dinosaurs, natural dangers and of course, other players.

Although it is also possible to play individually, ARK: Survival Evolved It is one of those games where it is more fun to enjoy it with friends. The enormous possibilities offered by this title on the way you can play are limitless. Do you want to be a hunter? You can do it. Or perhaps you prefer to dedicate yourself to kidnapping other humans and making them fight each other? It is also possible.

In addition to gameplay, ARK: Survival Evolved It also gives us the freedom to play in the first or third person, something that is certainly appreciated. To explore this dense world, we can do it walking, by boat or even riding a dinosaur. To defend ourselves, we can make use of firearms and makeshift weapons, which we can also use to hunt and gather resources.

As I mentioned earlier, survival in ARK: Survival Evolved it is our only objective, and to fulfill it we will have to carry out several processes, such as establishing a base, for example. With enough resources, it will also be possible to tame and assemble dinosaurs, something that is extremely useful when facing other players.

The collection of resources is also another of the most important factors within ARK: Survival Evolved, since these will serve us to build objects such as walls, windows, doors, weapons and practically everything you can think of.

Our weapons can also be personalized with accessories like telescopic sights or flashlights, and yes, I know it sounds strange, but it really works. Something worth noting is that our health does not recover automatically, but that we must find meat and fruits to recover from our wounds.

The map within ARK: Survival Evolved It is huge, covering approximately 48 square kilometers, divided into 36 square kilometers of land mass with the remaining 12 of ocean. Within this map we will find 140 species of dinosaurs and animals, some of them we can tame and others not. Another advantage of taming a certain species is that we can access their abilities, so if you want to fly quickly around the map it will be necessary to tame a pterodactyl that allows us to fly on it.

ARK: Survival Evolved It is an extremely long title, full of content that will keep you entertained for an enormous amount of hours.

ARK: Survival Evolved it can now be downloaded for free at PC until June 18. Download it now and keep it forever. Only in the Epic Games Store. #EpicMegaSale https://bit.ly/3dVTx3V