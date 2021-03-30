Epic Games files complaint against Apple with UK regulator

STOCKHOLM, Mar 30 (Reuters) – Fortnite developer Epic Games said on Tuesday it filed a complaint with the UK’s competition regulator in support of its investigation into the anti-competitive behavior of Apple Inc.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that it had opened an investigation into Apple, following complaints that the iPhone maker’s terms and conditions for app developers were unfair.

The payment policies related to Apple’s App Store have generated complaints from application developers, since it forces them to use its payment system, which charges a commission of between 15% and 30%.

Epic and Apple have been locked in multiple lawsuits around the world since the dispute over app payment fees came to light last year.

Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store after the game’s creator tried to avoid Apple’s 30% fee on some in-app purchases by launching its own payment system.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, a harsh critic of Apple’s policies, has claimed that its “practices lead to artificially inflated costs for consumers and stifle innovation among developers.”

“It is not surprising that Epic is pushing their agenda with the UK Markets and Competition Authority as we have seen them use the same script around the world,” said an Apple spokesperson.

The game company has ongoing lawsuits against Apple in Australia and the United States and filed an antitrust suit in the European Union.

Apple maintained that Epic wants to operate under a different set of rules than those that apply to all other developers and that it considers that to be wrong.

(Report by Supantha Mukherjee, European correspondent for technology and telecommunications, based in Stockholm; edited in Spanish by Benjamin Mejías Valencia)