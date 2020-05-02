Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The current crisis by Coronavirus it has much of the world in intermittent paralysis. Declared a pandemic, today the United States of America They are the country most affected by the outbreak.

It is like this, like hours ago Epic Games decided to join the long list of developers who have preferred to step foot and focus on safeguarding the integrity of their workers and fans, canceling the Fortnite World Cup of this year.

Through its official Twitter account, the study announced that this year the baptized Fortnite World Cup It will be postponed like many events and will not take place until next year.

Unlike, Epic Games announced to focus on promoting the community by developing multiple online events where users from around the world can join the experience.

Recall, that the Fortnite World Cup was a success in 2019, but that has only lived through a single edition in which he distributed up to 40 million dollars in prizes.

You can check the official announcement, below:

We don’t know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we’re hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. In the meantime we have more info about online events with FNCS, Cash Cups, 3rd Party Events and Broadcasts. – Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 30, 2020

