PlayStation 5 has sparked discussions among fans of the brand and members of the industry at large. One of its most criticized elements has been its design and size, as it will be larger than PlayStation 4 and other consoles.

On the other hand, although Sony has already revealed the technical specifications of the new console, there are still doubts about the potential it will offer, especially compared to Xbox Series X. Despite this, some developers and managers believe that PlayStation 5 will be well received .

Now Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games, gave his thoughts on the PlayStation 5 and described the console, from a more technical perspective, as a « masterpiece of design. »

Epic highlighted the design and performance of PlayStation 5

Penwarden believes that the new Sony console is a watershed in terms of system designs. The engineer came to this conclusion after working with the PlayStation 5 development kit for the Unreal Engine 5 demo.

During an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine (via GamesRadar), the Epic member assured that PlayStation 5 will be « a great revolutionary leap » in terms of processing power and data management.

« PlayStation 5 is a masterpiece of system design. It is not only driving a huge leap in computing and graphics performance, but it is also revolutionary in terms of storage and data compression technology, enabling new types of games. and experiences for players to enjoy, « said Penwarden.

For his part, Kim Libreri, CTO of Epic Games, assured that the potential of PlayStation 5 will make more immersive games possible. However, Libreri believes that the most important thing is that the console will be ideal for creating “completely new game concepts”.

The executive said that PlayStation 5 will offer more complex environments, dynamic lighting, greater complexity in physics, improvements in artificial intelligence and richer multiplayer experiences.

PlayStation 5 will be available sometime in late 2020. Find all the news related to the new generation console at this link.