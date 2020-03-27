Fortnite, without a doubt, forever changed the history of Epic Games. It is difficult to remember a current game that has managed to stay in the first places of popularity for so long, and that its income, despite being a free title, is enviable for many companies. However, in Carolina’s study they know that they cannot depend on a single service, and therefore have taken their next big step.

Those led by Tim Sweeney have announced Epic Games Publishing, an initiative with which they intend become the next major distributed multiplatform video game. That is, they will stand up to other giants in the sector such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Activision and Square Enix, to mention some companies that carry out the same activity. Epic will not split into internal studios – for now – to get titles to publish, but will partner with renowned developers.

Epic Games Publishing is throwing the house out the window and will distribute the new games DESIGN gene (The Last Guardian), Remedy Entertainment (Alan Wake, Control) and Playdead (Limbo, Inside). In fact, Remedy took advantage of the announcement to confirm that, through the new publisher, they will launch two titles, one “large-scale” and another smaller project, both set in the same universe.

gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, and have solid visions for their upcoming games.

Of course, the company does not close the doors to new studios that intend to join Epic Games Publishing. They have made it clear that they will cover 100% of development costs and, even more importantly, fully respect creative control and intellectual property rights. “Developers earn a fair share for their work. Once costs are recovered, developers earn at least 50% of total profits,” they say.

Epic Games’ approach to publishing fundamentally changes the developer / publisher model and aims to achieve the most generous terms in the entire industry for developers. In this way, creators can focus on making the best games. Additional information will be announced in the coming months, as well as to new development and game partners.

Will it be a blow to the rest of the distributors? Possibly. We must take into account that its regulations could be quite flexible and attractive to developers. “We are creating the publishing model we always wanted for ourselves when working with publishers,” said Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

